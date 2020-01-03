Jean Lee hoped a few cards would get her through the holidays as she battled the depression of ongoing cancer treatments.
She ended up with about 7,500 pieces of mail from around the world, including at least one from every continent, all 50 states and three Canadian provinces. The overwhelming response didn’t just cheer her up—it restored her faith in humanity.
“I spent a lot of years in animal rescue,” said the Stafford County woman, “so I decided I didn’t like humans anymore because I saw what they did to their animals, and I saw what they did to their children.
“When I say this whole experience has given me hope, that’s coming from a woman who was very jaded. It’s just amazing. I can’t express it, it’s just, wow.”
Lee, 61, was first diagnosed in 2003 with a type of cancer that begins in the bones and soft tissues. Known as undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma, the cancer has come back six times and spread to the inoperable areas around her heart.
When she got the news in summer 2017 that she only had 18 months to live, Lee became a bit of a recluse and didn’t want to form any connections with people, she told The Free Lance–Star last month.
After her suspected “expiration date” of Christmas 2018 came and went, Lee realized she needed to be out in the world again.
By fall 2019, she had posted a request for cards on Facebook, asking people to tell her about their lives and hometowns, hoping she might live vicariously through them. That led to television news segments on WJLA Channel 7 of Washington, which led to a group of about 70 Stafford residents gathering Dec. 18 in Lee’s front yard to sing Christmas carols and offer holiday cheer.
The event, which included a firetruck, ambulance and appearance by Santa, was organized by Ginger Walker, who leads the “Give Back Team” of Coldwell Banker Elite Real Estate, and Joni Kanazawa, director of Ellie’s Elves.
Kanazawa encouraged Stafford residents with military connections to share Lee’s story so she could receive greeting cards from the four corners of the world.
“We want to touch the Earth with all this love we feel tonight,” she said.
Lee is pretty sure that’s how she came to get a package from Antarctica with stickers of penguins and a local coffee shop. That’s in addition to a Union Jack scarf from England, Kona coffee from Hawaii and a clock/jewelry box made from Popsicle sticks by inmates at a Tennessee correctional facility, who paid $25 to ship it to her.
She also has been enjoying various baked goods including Polish cookies called kolaczki. Her doctor’s always encouraging her to gain weight, but the daily chemotherapy drugs have dulled her sense of taste.
“Some of these cookies, they are the bomb, I can actually taste them,” she said, “so when I get something like that, it’s so exciting, and I just kind of pig out.”
While Lee has been shocked and humbled by the outpouring, she’s also been a bit overwhelmed. “You know that saying, be careful what you wish for? Well, I got exactly what I wished for and more.”
She said her obsessive–compulsive nature went into overdrive when she started getting so much mail the carriers had to bring the cards in trays—25 of them to be exact. Relatives and friends came to her North Stafford home to help her open the envelopes because she couldn’t bear the thought of not looking at each and every one of them.
She can’t afford to respond to each sender of Christmas and Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and thinking-about-you cards, but she does plan to write thank-you notes for the gifts.
Kanazawa, with Ellie’s Elves, believes the cards that can fill the banisters in Lee’s home several times over, are examples of putting love into action.
“It really goes to show that as busy as our lives are these days,” Kanazawa said, “there are thousands of people who were willing to pause the hustle and bustle and share a little kindness with a stranger.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.