Use this mango chutney to complement jerk chicken

Mango chutney.

 Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post

The chutney is the ideal partner to jerk chicken. Be sure to get a ripe mango and Jamaican curry powder. If you can’t find the latter, make your own by combining a teaspoon each: turmeric, cumin, coriander, garlic powder, black pepper, mustard, fenugreek, chili powder and salt.

The chutney can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week. Jamaican curry can be found at Caribbean grocery stores or online.

