In his cookbook, “Son of a Southern Chef: Cook with Soul” (Avery, 2019) chef Lazarus Lynch writes that in his neighborhood in Queens, N.Y., there’s a place called St Best Jerk Spot that jerks and smokes all day. “You can smell the jerk blocks away; it’s wonderful. I tear up at the smell of jerk thinking about its spicy punch, and because the way I feel about jerk could actually make me cry. Jerk chicken can be as spicy or as mild as you’d like it to be.” Serve this with Mango Chutney as a condiment, and with a side of rice and peas or coconut rice.

The chutney is the ideal partner to jerk chicken. Be sure to get a ripe mango and Jamaican curry powder. If you can’t find the latter, make your own by combining a teaspoon each: turmeric, cumin, coriander, garlic powder, black pepper, mustard, fenugreek, chili powder and salt.

The chutney can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week. Jamaican curry can be found at Caribbean grocery stores or online.

