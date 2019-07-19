My Facebook Messenger was buzzing by 6 a.m.
“We wanted to know if you got the tablecloths and birthday card,” it said.
I rubbed the morning glaze from my eyes and drearily texted back, “Yes, where can I find you this morning?”
For the next several hours my phone would light up with any number of last-minute details for the surprise birthday our Micah community had planned for our hospitality manager.
“The time has changed to 1 p.m.”
“Do you know where the cake is?”
“Where are you! We’re ready to get started.”
The cake, the hats and blowers, the ice cream bought with food stamps, the balloons and card—every single thing had been carefully orchestrated and the jobs assigned to any number of volunteers, staff and other neighbors in preparation for this event.
When the moment of surprise arrived, it did not matter that the acknowledgement was two weeks after her birthday. What mattered most were the people who brought whatever they had to share this special moment.
After more than a decade in this work, I am increasingly amazed that the world can look at my friends on the street and think for a moment they have nothing to offer. I have learned my greatest lessons, experienced the most profound God moments and seen the most astounding talent in people who sometimes can’t even see their own potential.
There’s a man who can sing almost any song you ask of him.
One lady has such incredible fashion sense that at least three of the outfits I took on a recent beach trip were things she helped me pick out.
Another guy can tell you so much useless trivia, that I frequently wonder if his life might be quite different if he could make it on the set of “Jeopardy.”
And if I had enough blackberries, I swear that the lady who keeps making the jam could open her own stand at the farmers market.
The world has so much to gain from my friends on the margin. Yet, the tattoos, aura of social problems and street-tough personas keep those special offerings at bay, a secret only for people who get close enough to know their names and hear their stories.
There comes a time that the work of loving our neighbor goes beyond meeting a need, offering a word of encouragement and even being present. There is a time, in which following in the footsteps of Christ means calling out the God-given gifts in ourselves so that we can help others be all that they were meant to be as a seed planted in the kingdom.
Even Jesus reached such a point in his own ministry. He had preached all he could preach, healed all he could heal and modeled every example of God’s intention for the world he could muster. Still, he had to call out the best in those who followed him for all that he lived for to take root and multiply across the world.
“Friends, have you any fish?” he called to his disciples from the banks of the Sea of Galilee one morning after his Resurrection.
Of course not, they respond in this John 21 passage. But when they threw their net on the right side of the boat as he instructed, there were so many fins to count that they could hardly reel in the net.
It is such a place that we often find ourselves in our work with neighbors in need. Be it a volunteer looking for meaning in their lives or a friend on the street who finds themselves worthless, hopeless and tirelessly turning up with empty nets, the question is always the same.
“Have you any fish, any gifts, any offerings?” to bring to the community table where we all better when bring what we have.
For it is not just Jesus who makes fish for breakfast on the morning of reunification with his disciples. It is each member of the story who is tasked to bring something.
“Bring your fish,” Jesus tells them. Bring all that you have. We will feast together on the divine mosaic of all that God has given us.