I drank the water in 1987. I was 5, and scurrying obediently in my mother’s footsteps. My church was one of many in downtown Fredericksburg taking a turn at sheltering and feeding people who had no place to go. We were there with a potluck dinner in our hands, extra blankets in our bags and a mission to care for our neighbors.
I can’t tell you the meal we served that night, how many people were there or even what we did. But I do remember the thirst that came from learning that some people have no homes.
Men, women and children not much older than myself at that time were curling up on cots in my church fellowship hall. By morning, they would be turned out to wander the streets. The next night, they would do it all over again; and the next week they would move on to an entirely different church.
When you are a child, you have not yet been dehydrated by the things that adults make complicated. Someone is hungry you give them something to eat. Someone is thirsty, you give them something to drink. They are lonely, you be their friend. They have no home, why wouldn’t you offer them yours?
My mother would not let us take any of them home with us, but the thirst—for stability, for safety for homes—of the people I met that night stuck with me. I was not OK with it. And the more I would learn about the drought that caused their thirst, the more I would long for a drink of my own—something I would later learn was a calling.
I would decide again and again throughout my youth that I was not OK with the thirst I would learn was increasingly accepted in the wealthiest country in the world. It was fun to dress as an elf and accompany my Santa-dressed dad to deliver Christmas dinners to families in the schools where he was a principal. But I couldn’t help wondering why my own family would have leftovers for weeks after our own holiday meal, while others thirsted for the small turkeys and few miscellaneous canned goods we would bring to them. As I crawled underneath of houses in my teenage years to repair the rotting floors of people without resources to fix them, I wondered how those who lived around the corner in gated monstrosities could ignore their neighbors so blatantly thirsting for help. By the time I was in college, I was desperately thirsty for a disruption to this narrative of poverty, classism and income disparity. My faith, a belief in a God capable of impossible things who worked through the least qualified, unsuspecting people, compelled me to believe that I could carry the water that would quench the thirst of the world.
In 2005, my pursuit of something to quench this long-time thirst led me to a community meal at one of the downtown Fredericksburg churches. My inner 5-year-old came alive in the water that flowed freely in that space. Street people sat at tables with knives and forks. Volunteers served homemade spaghetti as if they were waiters and waitresses in the finest restaurant in town. And as I learned the names and the stories of the people there, I became abundantly full of vision, hope and new ideas for some of the small things I might do to quench their thirst.
Fifteen years later, so many of those inspirations have come to fruition and countless lives refreshed despite popular belief that some of those wells had run dry, I am reminded of how often God’s transformative work begins around a table.
A Passover table commemorates the historic exodus of the Hebrew people from the clutches of Egyptian slavery. A communion table marks the final charge of Jesus to his disciples before his betrayal, trial and crucifixion. Indeed, it is a meal, people gathered around and the fellowship of even the most unlikely characters that draws us to the most significant moments in our scriptural reference.
The table means connection. Its contents bring blessings. Words exchanged over it can either tear apart or uniquely heal. Around a table, no one is more or less, better or worse; a table equalizes. And it asks us, in strategic places of our history and our lives to pay a little more attention to the ways God is speaking into the present story.
Likewise, it is no surprise that both people in need and people who give first gravitate to the places where tables exist.
“Do you know where I can get something to eat?” is the first problem we often solve.
“I’d like to know where I can serve a meal,” is our most frequent volunteer request.
Yet, the introduction to our comprehensive community meal schedule and the connection to a soup-ladling opportunity, is often just the beginning of what God has planned for the relationships that are about to form. Some of the most transformative stories, from both volunteers and guests, have unfolded from a connection made at a community breakfast or dinner. Our best ideas have emerged from the needs the Micah churches have identified around the tables in their fellowship halls.
Somehow, in the hour and a half our community feeds people each morning and evening, 365 days of the year, the world is a little more reconciled. Our neighbors are better, not just because we have fed them, but because even if just for a moment someone saw them and valued them as a precious child of God. We are better because the intersect of their lives and ours makes it possible to leave and see with the same eyes with which we came.
More than 60 partnering churches and 13 host sites have worked together over the years to make a table available for all who thirst. In quenching the literal thirst of our neighbors, we find that we too are thirsty for a more compassionate community. As we pursue our own need for drink, we uncover new sources of living water not just within ourselves but within the friends we have made around this table. It is there that all things are made right and the intention of the kingdom of God is made clear.
And that’s only just the beginning.
