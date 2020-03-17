You can make restaurant-quality phat si ew at home in less than 30 minutes. Here's how.

When we think of phat si ew, we probably conjure up a stir-fry made with broad rice noodles. But when Andy Ricker, chef–owner of Pok Pok restaurants and cookbook author, showed us how to make phat si ew with thin, delicate glass noodles (wun sen), we couldn’t get enough. The familiar flavors of the takeout favorite pair beautifully with the translucent threads. Here at The Washington Post, when we like something, we try to crack the code to make it easier for home cooks to master.
To simplify the multi-step phat si ew sauce, we omitted the simple syrup and instead dissolve the sugar in the soy sauces and add a splash of water.
While you’ll have plenty of additional sauce left, keep in mind it will store for six months, so next time you’re hankering for this stir-fry, your sauce will be ready. Or you could use the sauce on other types of noodles and vegetables.
In the end, the preparation for the recipe took about 20 minutes, while active cooking took about five minutes. When making a stir-fry, it is imperative to have all your ingredients prepped and ready to go, but I also find it useful to line them up in order of use. For a dish with so many ingredients, this step makes a big difference.
When shopping to make this recipe, do your best to find Thai ingredients rather than their similar counterparts from other countries. Mung bean starch noodles, rather than the sweet potato variety, should be readily available at Asian markets. Thai soy sauces differ from their Chinese and Japanese cousins—the black soy sauce boasting a sweeter, molasses-like notes.
If you’re unable to find Thai soy sauces, add a little brown sugar to a Chinese version. And, of course, the broad rice noodle, more commonly seen in phat si ew, will work beautifully here, but be sure to read the package instructions on how the noodles should to be prepared.
