The people in the hospital room had done everything they could to save her husband, but Brianna Simpson knew he was gone—and that her life would never be the same.
She was 32 years old, and she was a widow. She lost the companion who’d been part of her life for 12 years, and their curly headed, wide-eyed 2-year-old toddler, Theo, had lost his father.
As Simpson faced the awful path ahead—one she never expected taking in her 30s—she found herself reacting in standard millennial fashion.
She started sharing what she was going through on social media.
Sometimes, all she could post on Instagram at heart.of.resilience was a picture of herself sobbing, after a friend had sent her a song about love and loss.
Then, she wrote articles, including one about watching her husband die in front of her eyes after contracting pneumonia, and submitted them to an online community called Love What Matters.
That led to a podcast chronicling Simpson’s journey from being a mother and wife in Wisconsin to moving back to Spotsylvania County and living with her parents. It’s called “How I Got Back to My Childhood Bedroom” at anchor.fm/brianna-simpson.
Simpson also produced a video, featuring the stories of five women who’d lost their husbands, for International Widows Day on June 23. The film was part of the Young Widow Awareness project.
“Being a young widow can be very isolating, but I’m a very open book, I don’t hide things,” she said, adding that she almost feels a calling to share stories of young widows. “Connecting is what’s going to make the world a better place, as cheesy as it sounds.”
Friends she went to school with—Simpson graduated from Massaponax High School in 2005—have watched, read and been amazed.
“I am just blown away constantly,” said Ashley Lindbeck. “I told her one time, ‘If I didn’t know you, and I saw you all over social media [being] Little Miss Spotlight, I would be like, yeah, right.’ But that is her, that is shockingly her.”
Lindbeck’s ability to “keep it real and keep it light,” as Simpson called it, can bring on some shocked looks from observers. When Simpson recently brought Theo to visit the cats at the Fredericksburg SPCA where Lindbeck works, Lindbeck introduced her “as the one with the dead husband.”
But Lindbeck got serious, for a moment, as she talked about the impact Simpson’s story has on others.
“For a lot of people, it’s a come-to-Jesus moment,” she said. “She’s our age, and she’s a real person, not just some social media presence [and they think] this is real, this could happen to us.”
‘WHO YOU LOVE’
Simpson knew her husband, Albert Dobyns, dealt with pain daily. He’d had problems from the time he took his first breath; he weighed only 2 pounds at birth, then had cancer at 17. He struggled with diabetes and chronic pancreatitis as well as the aftermath of several heart attacks.
“I knew he had a lot of health issues,” she said, “but you can’t help who you love.”
They’d met in New York, where she attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy. They were friends for two years before their first date, then moved in together two weeks later. They’d been a couple for 10 years, married for 6½ years.
They loved life in the big city, but decided to move to his hometown of Milwaukee in January 2018. Little Theo had come along in November 2016, and his parents wanted to raise him in a smaller community.
By Christmas, the couple was preparing to move to a new house and enjoy the holidays with both their families. They’d had a wonderful time, but when Brianna’s parents, David and Mary Simpson, got ready to fly back to Spotsylvania, Dobyns said goodbye with such finality, they talked about it on the way home.
On Jan. 5, Dobyns told his wife he’d never felt better, but all that was about to change.
DREAMS WERE GONE
Dobyns said something just wasn’t right; maybe he had the flu. He went to see the doctor on Jan. 8, then called his wife to say he was being transported to the hospital because tests suggested pneumonia.
“I thought, ‘OK, that’s easily fixable,’ ” she said.
Simpson stayed with him until she had to get Theo home and to bed. Somehow—and she’ll always regret this—she missed a call from the hospital later that night, when Dobyns’ condition worsened. A doctor said he was “septic,” suffering from a severe infection that spreads through the bloodstream.
She still couldn’t comprehend the severity of it. While she and his family gathered in a waiting room outside intensive care, they heard an announcement about assistance needed. She saw a blue light flashing over his doorway and every available person on the floor was in his room, working on him.
She went to her husband’s bedside and begged him to stay with her and Theo. His mother bargained with God to please let him live.
Her article on Love Matters Most sums up the sequence of events:
“They finished the last round of CPR and called time of death. 4:56 p.m. January 9th, 2019,” she wrote. “I screamed, sobbing over Albert’s body. Making sounds that can only come from the deepest loss, the part of yourself you don’t discover until you experience something so soul crushing, you can’t possibly come back from it. All the dreams we had were gone in seconds.”
‘YOU JUST NEED AN OUTLET’
For the first few weeks, Simpson couldn’t come back from the loss. She barely had the energy to brush her teeth.
She knew she couldn’t cope alone, so she made plans to move back to the home where she’d lived since elementary school. She had a memorial service for Dobyns on Jan. 19, which she posted on his Facebook page for Theo to one day enjoy.
Then, her mother and sister helped her and her son and their Lhasa apso, Petunia, board a plane the next day.
Soon after, Simpson posted an update on Facebook and another childhood friend, Jullian Catlett, reached out to her. They hadn’t seen each other for 12 years, but they met for lunch, and “it was like we never were apart,” Catlett said.
She knew all too well what it was like to be in Simpson’s shoes. When Catlett was 23, her fiance was killed in a car accident.
Only those who go through something that traumatic can fully understand the agony of loss, the feelings of constantly being judged by everyone around them, especially when the women, being so young, date again for the first time.
“You really have no idea until you go through it,” Catlett said. “You just need an outlet to connect with other people.”
Nathan Strobel, another former classmate, said he posted about a personal loss in April, and Simpson reached out to him. He’s been amazed by the way she’s “paying it forward” by supporting others the way people buoyed her after her husband’s death.
In their first exchange of messages, she told Strobel her “heart is an ocean.”
“I think that’s the best way to describe her recovery,” he said. “Instead of isolating and becoming bitter or depressed—which would have been totally justified—she’s decided to open her heart to other peoples’ pain and thereby heal herself.”