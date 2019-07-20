Name: Regina Price
Website: alite4life.com
Connection to Fredericksburg region: Former casework supervisor at Rappahannock Big Brothers Big Sisters, member of Prison Re-Entry Council and volunteer at Rappahannock Regional Jail.
I was inspired to write a book to share faith, hope, light and love to God’s people.
Favorite time/place to write: At night in my prayer room.
Future plans as an author: Continue the F.A.I.T.H. series of books; currently writing a journal titled, “The F.A.I.T.H. Journal—It’s a Lifestyle.”
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: Writing can be very therapeutic. Writing takes time management, practice, patience, perseverance, discipline, understanding, commitment, consistency, talent and hard work. It is attainable!
My advice for those trying to write a book: Get started and never give up! Stay focused, ask questions when needed and finish the assignment. Quitters never win and winners never quit.
Book titles: “F.A.I.T.H. Forsaking All I Trust Him” and “F.A.I.T.H. Confessions”
Short plot summary: Are you lacking in faith? Does your faith need strengthening? Are you afraid of stepping out in faith for fear of failure? Are you ready for a new dimension of faith? Inside the pages of this book you will find wisdom, instruction, and practical application that will help you exercise, build and propel you to the next level of faith! Learn how to recognize, confront and conquer adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) to live a life of wholeness and walk out God’s purpose and plan by faith.
Publisher: Self-published by Regina Price
Publication date: March 21, 2018
Genre: Religion/Memoir
Who should read my book(s)? Person(s) who have or currently experiencing ACEs; potentially traumatic events that have a negative, lasting effect on a person’s health and well-being. These experiences range from physical, emotional or sexual abuse to parental divorce or the incarceration of a parent or guardian.
You can buy my books: Amazon.com and alite4life.com