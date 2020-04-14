Mountain Run surged over its banks Monday late afternoon at the Carrico Mills Road bridge in Elkwood after a series of thunderstorms blew through the region, with powerful wind gusts and heavy rain.
Thirty people were killed and dozens injured across at least six Southern states after a swarm of tornadoes and damaging winds tore across the South on Easter Sunday and continued into Monday. Violent storms brought more than 400 reports of severe weather, including 360 reports of wind damage and dozens of tornadoes associated with a powerful storm system barreling across the country.
