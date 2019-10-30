RICHMOND—Virginia State Police said Wednesday night that missing Louisa County teenager Isabel Hicks is safe and her alleged abductor, 33-year-old Bruce William Lynch Jr. of Bumpass, is in custody.
No other details were immediately released.
Lynch had been wanted on felony abduction charges in the disappearance of Hicks, 14, also of Bumpass.
Police said Hicks was taken from her home early in the morning of Oct. 21. Lynch is an ex-boyfriend of Hicks’ mother, according to officials.
Authorities narrowed in on a 2-mile radius in Hanover County after Hicks and Lynch were spotted in Montpelier on Monday night.
