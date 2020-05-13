By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Maryland residents will no longer be required to stay at home but will be strongly advised to continue doing so, especially if they are older and more vulnerable to the coronavirus, Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday as he announced the first stage of a state recovery plan and the reopening of retail stores with limits.
The Republican governor said the state is gradually moving into stage one of the state’s recovery plan at 5 p.m. Friday, after 14 days of plateauing of key hospital metrics. He also said the decision came after consultation with a state team of public health experts and business leaders.
Retail stores may reopen at up to 50 percent capacity, with curbside pickup and delivery strongly encouraged and all public health precautions in place. Examples of businesses that may reopen include clothing and shoe stores, pet groomers, animal adoption shelters, car washes, art galleries and bookstores.
All manufacturing may resume operations; multiple shifts are encouraged.
Churches and houses of worship may start holding religious services, at up to 50 percent capacity, with outdoor services strongly encouraged.
Some personal services, like barbershops and salons, may open with up to 50 percent capacity and by appointment only.
Hogan noted that officials in two of Maryland’s largest jurisdictions, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in the suburbs of the nation’s capital, have made clear they are not ready to move into stage one.
