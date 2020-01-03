A woman who supplied the heroin that resulted in the death of a 30-year-old Stafford man in 2018 was ordered Thursday to serve five years in prison.
Christine David, 30, of Owings Hill, Md., was sentenced to 30 years in prison with 25 years suspended for her role in the July 2, 2018, fatal overdose of Ryan McQuinn. McQuinn died at his home on Krismatt Court in Stafford.
Judge Michael Levy’s sentence was well above what was called for in the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum active sentence of a year and four months in prison. David had no prior felony record.
David was initially charged with felony homicide, but that charge was dropped in exchange for her guilty plea in October to a charge of distributing heroin.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutors Lori DiGiosia and Ed Lustig, McQuinn called David late July 1 or early the next morning and requested heroin. She drove from Maryland to bring it to him.
At 2:30 a.m. on the 2nd, the Stafford emergency communications center received a 911 call from the McQuinn residence. The caller hung up, and a dispatcher called back and spoke to a woman who was whispering on the phone.
Lustig said the whispering woman was David, who apparently did not want to wake up McQuinn’s parents. Annette McQuinn, the victim’s mother, testified Thursday that she wasn’t aware that anything was amiss until she woke up that morning and saw emergency workers in her home.
Lustig said David was uncooperative with police and that drugs were found on her during a subsequent search. Police also recovered a baggie of heroin that had been hidden in her rectum.
David claimed at the time that she’d taken the drugs from McQuinn after his overdose so he wouldn’t get in trouble. She also claimed that she and McQuinn had been dating, something his family knew nothing about and prosecutors didn’t believe.
She said that she left the home earlier that night after getting into an argument with McQuinn. When she returned, she found him unconscious.
The prosecution evidence included videos found on her phone about showing a boyfriend overdosing twice. That man lived.
David was represented by attorney Thaddeus Furlong.
