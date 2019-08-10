Meet children’s book author and poodle Marla on Saturday
Century 21 Redwood Office will host “Let’s Get Reading! (and Meet Marla)” on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon at 10601 Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania County.
Carol Shelton, author of “Marla Wears a Halo,” and the star of the book, a blind standard poodle, will be on hand at the event. Shelton will talk about how people and dogs aren’t limited by their disabilities.
Shelton is also the author of “The Adventures of Hot Cocoa and Salt Water Taffy,” a story about two miniature poodles on a quest to find their forever home.
Since 2016, Shelton and her husband have operated Hartwood Pet Lodge, which assists rescue organizations by providing lodging for animals until they find a permanent home, according to a news release.
Saturday’s event is free but attendees are asked to bring a bag of dog food, dog treats or another donation to the Fredericksburg SPCA.
Call 619/813-6767 to RSVP.