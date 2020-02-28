CHARLOTTESVILLE—After escaping from Virginia Tech with a 56–53 win on Wednesday night, Virginia’s fourth win by three points or less in its last five outings, senior wing Braxton Key said the young Cavaliers learned valuable lessons this February, ones that will help them in March.
“We’re learning how to win,” Key said. “Once you get to March madness and the ACC tournament there’s really no blowout games. So we’re learning how to win in clutch situations.”
Saturday, U.Va.hosts Duke. Two of the last three meetings between the teams have been decided by a single shot, so the lessons from recent weeks figure to be potentially applicable again.
Wednesday, Virginia (20–7, 12–5 ACC) squandered a 15-point lead, fell behind in the final minutes and needed a Kihei Clark 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds to play to down the Hokies.
“We’ve been in so many of those,” coach Tony Ben-nett said after the win. “I don’t think our guys, they didn’t panic. They had a steadiness about them.”
That was, of course, a defining trait of last year’s run to the national championship. But with four key members of that team gone, including three who left early for the NBA, this year’s version of Bennett’s bunch has had to re-learn how to close out close games.
It’s been remarkably successful in that pursuit, going 6–1 in contests decided by three points or fewer.
And in those six wins, Virginia got game-winning or game-tying baskets from five different players—Clark against Tech, Woldetensae against North Carolina, Mamadi Diakite against Notre Dame, Jay Huff against Wake Forest and Casey Morsell against Arizona State.
“We’ve been in the position of one point game, tie game, down one type of situation a lot,” Clark said. “I know my teammates have confidence in me and the coaching staff does. So I had confidence.”
With wins in eight of their last nine games, Virginia has clinched finishing no worse than fourth in the ACC, meaning its guaranteed itself a double-bye in next month’s ACC tournament in Greensboro.
An upset of Duke (23–5, 13–4), which currently sits in third place, a game behind first-place Florida State and a half game back of second-place Louisville, could help U.Va. move up even higher.
Of course, that task became a bit tougher when the Blue Devils lost to lowly Wake Forest this week.
Basketball fans in the commonwealth already got a glimpse of what an angry Duke team can do. Virginia Tech visited Durham just three days after the Blue Devils were picked off by triangle rival North Carolina State.
Duke slapped the Hokies 88–64 on Feb. 22.
Afterward, Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski praised his team’s response, saying they have bounced back and practiced well after losses all season long. Of course, that doesn’t guarantee anything on game night.
“I’m not sure if you can ever be completely sure based on what you see in practice that that’s going to translate, because they’re young,” Krzyzewski said.
Now, Duke visits John Paul Jones Arena—for what was already a marquee game in the conference—just four days after being stung by Wake.
“They’re coming off a loss. They’re going to come in even hungrier,” Key said. “I know how we feel coming off a loss, so they’ll be ready to play.”
The Blue Devils have only lost back-to-back games once this season, at Clemson on Jan. 14 and then at home to Louisville four days later. In fact, Duke has only lost consecutive game twice in the past three seasons.
