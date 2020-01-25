RICHMOND—At season’s end, there will be A–10 teams that leave a loss to Dayton believing upset opportunities were scuttled not by game-long Flyers dominance, but by a dominant stretch. Ask VCU about that. Dayton unleashed a 22–0 run on the Rams during a 14-point win in mid-January.
Add Richmond to the list. The Spiders were hanging with the No. 7 Flyers for about the first 16 minutes, and then Dayton got rolling in transition. The lead blew up to 18 with 14 minutes left after Richmond coach Chris Mooney drew a technical for protesting that a foul he thought should have been called on 6-foot-9 Obi Toppin.
It fit the narrative that Toppin was not whistled for a personal when he contested Grant Golden’s shot. Toppin did very little wrong. The redshirt sophomore scored 24, had 12 rebounds and blocked four shots in Dayton’s 87–79 victory at the sold-out Robins Center.
“They’re so, so difficult to defend,” Mooney said. “They can spark transition out of a missed shot, or even a made shot.”
Mooney added that he’s never seen a team that can score in spurts so often without experiencing droughts. “They just punish you for every mistake you make because they’re so good on offense,” he said.
Dayton (18–2, 7–0 A–10) has beaten Richmond (15–5, 5–2) eight straight. UR was shooting for its first win over a top-seven opponent at the Robins Center since defeating No. 6 Georgia Tech 67–62 in 1986. Dayton was the highest-ranked guest at Richmond since No. 7 George Washington in 2006.
Once the Spiders absorbed the 26–6 run applied by the Flyers in a span that covered the last five minutes of the first half and the first six minutes of the second half, UR made a charge, cutting the lead to 71–63 with 3:37 remaining.
“They fought,” Dayton coach Anthony Grant said of the Spiders.
The Flyers, who lead the nation in field goal percentage (52.5) and average 83 points (fourth nationally), got a stabilizing 3 from Jalen Crutcher (24 points, eight rebounds, seven assists).
“I feel like we’re the best team in college in transition,” Crutcher said. “So when we get out in transition, it’s hard to beat us.”
UR was led by Jacob Gilyard’s 29 and Nick Sherod’s 21.
“It’s hard to make them go three [possessions] in a row without scoring,” Sherod said. “We had some lapses, and I think the biggest thing was just some live-ball turnovers.”
Toppin was a 6–2 high school junior. He played one season of varsity basketball. Toppin is now a dunking Dayton redshirt sophomore and one of the planet’s premier NBA prospects. He drew several NBA scouts to the Robins Center. Toppin dunked often (mostly in transition), with a windmill job leading that parade.
“I’m the best dunker in the country,” Toppin said.
He said every time the Flyers “are in a hostile environment, that’s like an energy-booster for us. We hear them cheering, it brings us up.”
When Flyers starter Trey Landers went out with two fouls about 2 minutes into the game, Dayton inserted Ibi Watson, a transfer from Michigan. When Toppin needed a rest, in came 6–11, 268-pound Jordy Tshimanga, a transfer from Nebraska.
“We really needed those guys,” Grant said. Quality depth is among the characteristics that distinguish Dayton.
Next: Richmond plays at VCU (15–5, 5–2 A–10) on Tuesday night. The 7 p.m. game will be televised by CBS Sports Network. The Rams lead the series 53–30, and against UR have won two straight and eight of the last 10.
