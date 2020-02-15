RICHMOND—Grant Golden flexed after a first-half basket. Nick Sherod did so after a second-half hoop. These were unusual demonstrations from University of Richmond players, but they were involved in an unusual game Saturday.
The Spiders when it mattered commanded VCU as defenders and on the boards, two areas in which Richmond has struggled over the years, particularly against VCU.
Energized UR also jabbed the Rams with 11 3-pointers in a 77–59 win before a capacity crowd of 7,201 at the Robins Center.
There was no suspense in this rivalry game followed by a court-storming, courtesy of UR students.
Richmond (19–6, 9–3 Atlantic 10) never trailed. VCU (17–8, 7–5) was behind by 10 after about 10 minutes and a serious threat to Richmond’s dominance did not emerge. Richmond outrebounded VCU 22–12 in the first half, after which UR led 42–24.
“It’s crazy, We have some long, athletic guys, but we stand there and watch,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said.
The Rams, who have lost three of their last four, came off Wednesday’s 72–67 loss to visiting George Mason, which beat VCU on the glass (48–27). At Richmond, VCU played without senior guard Marcus Evans (knee issue), who averages 10 points.
For the most part, VCU’s pressure defense didn’t disrupt Richmond, as it did in the Rams’ 87–68 win over UR at the Siegel Center on Jan. 28.
With three 3-pointerss in the opening four minutes, Sherod (23 points) got the Spiders rolling. Richmond then went inside to Golden (15 points, 10 rebounds, six assists) and shot 50 percent.
“Luckily, Nick came out there and hit three huge ones early on, and it sort of spaced the floor, opened up some things early on, and we were able to capitalize on them throughout the game,” Golden said.
Richmond, which got 10 points, six assists and five steals from Jacob Gilyard, had a 17-point lead after 14 minutes. VCU, led by 14 points and 12 rebounds from Marcus Santos–Silva, shot 34.3 percent.
For both teams, each considered a candidate for an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament, this was a chance to strengthen postseason résumés. The Rams came in No. 43 in the NCAA NET, in which Richmond, off to its best start since 2011, was rated No. 52.
“This was a big game, and I thought we rose to the moment and really met the opportunity head-on,” UR coach Chris Mooney said. “I thought in the first half, our effort level was excellent, incredible.”
In the series, the Rams had won nine of the last 11 and 22 of the last 29. This season’s first meeting was one of six games missed by Richmond’s leading scorer, junior guard Blake Francis (13 points), because of a fractured sternum. In the rematch, VCU could have used Evans, who aggravated a sprained medial collateral ligament Wednesday against GMU.
“No excuses. Everybody has injuries and all that stuff,” Rhoades said. “His competitiveness and that edge always helps us. ... He’s a very, very good on-the-ball defender, and with Francis back and Gilyard, that really helps.”
Francis checked VCU freshman Bones Hyland, who scored 15 in the first meeting and 3 Saturday. Francis’ defensive work meshed with the Spiders’ overall aggressive nature.
“We just felt like we weren’t tough enough last time,” said Sherod speaking of the meeting at the Siegel Center. The game was tied at halftime and we felt like they took the fight to us in the second half.”
UP NEXT
VCU: Hosts No. 6 Dayton on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. Richmond hosts George Mason on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Rams fell 79–65 at Dayton on Jan. 14.
Richmond: Hosts George Mason on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.