IHAHAMUKA. This is the word for "trauma" in the language of Burundians, who come from a landlocked country in Africa.
Like its neighbor Rwanda, Burundi has been a place of deadly conflict between the Hutu and the Tutsi tribes, resulting in many years of bloodshed and genocide.
In a country about the size of Massachusetts, two major massacres left the country littered with dead bodies. This is what brought Dr. David Niyonzima to the United States from Burundi to tour our country and lead a workshop in which he addressed—for pastors and mental health professionals —the subject of trauma, healing and forgiveness.
As a psychotherapist, I have treated trauma for many years, and I wanted to bring his wisdom back to our community. So I met David in a private home in Charlottesville the day before the workshop.
Our meeting was in a sunny den where two small beagles bounded about as we shook hands and the tall African man in his mid-50s unassumingly took a seat in a small, wooden rocking chair next to me. As we sat knee to knee—two people from cultures a world apart—I said simply, "I want to know your story."
You could feel the energy in the room shift, and even the dogs grew eerily silent. First, he took some time to look out of the window, lost in reflection, and then he looked straight back at me. For the first time, I noticed that his eyes, gentle yet confident, were conveying the first message. Words, in any language, would be insufficient to fully capture the horror of his true story. Yet he began this way:
"It is the reason why I am alive."
Then he carefully began to set the scene by explaining some of the history of his homeland.
PEOPLE WOULD JUST DISAPPEAR
Burundi is one of the poorest countries in the world, so beyond what was the ordinary trauma Burundians endured due to extreme poverty, malnutrition and disease, there were two major massacres brought on by a civil war, one in 1972 and another in 1993. He explained that he was a young schoolboy during the first massacre in 1972, and people would just disappear.
The principal of the school and some of his teachers were just gone one day and never came back. Even his older brother went off to high school one day and just never returned. They were all executed.
By 1993, the world was changing rapidly, and movement toward democracy in many countries was dreadfully unsuccessful. In 1993 Burundi held its first election, and within three months the new president was assassinated. Civil war broke out, and because one group largely had possession of the weapons, genocide ensued.
David was then a pastor and was the teacher for a group of 11 men training to be pastors as well. It was a mixed group of Hutus and Tutsis. As a Hutu, David knew he was in grave danger staying with his adult students, but he wanted to be with them and encourage them.
One day armed soldiers arrived and began lining his students up and killing them with their bayonets. Everyone who could, simply ran. David found a place in the pit in a nearby auto garage. He spent the night there in hiding. Later, he would learn his wife, a Tutsi, was safe. She had fled into the bush with their 3-month-old baby. No doubt she was praying for her baby to be silent even amid the tragic noise of fighting.
HIDING IN THE ATTIC
The next day, David was able to get to his father's house, and for protection he quickly retreated to his father's dusty attic, where he hid for some time. But things would change for him. "In the dust of this attic," he explains "there was a strange visitation."
He described feeling something like a vibration and heard: "David, why are you hiding?"
It was God, he explained to me, calling David out, like he called Elijah out of the darkness of the deepest part of a cave.
"And then," David continued, "I realized that I had already been spared."
He realized he had survived when others did not, so he left that attic immediately feeling that he must be alive for some reason. He returned to the school and found, to his horror, eight decomposing bodies out of his group of 11 students. The bodies smelled foul and were so badly decomposed that dogs had eaten away at the limbs. He got some help and buried his students in a mass grave.
QUESTIONING GOD
Then David explained that he went through a very dark period of grief when he asked existential questions that seemed to me to be very universal questions in times of trauma and grief: "God, why is this? Where are you? Why did I not die with them? Is God even real?"
But life had to continue, and David would persevere, and eventually he encountered the man who ordered the soldiers to kill his students. He saw the man in town and walked up to him.
At this point in the interview, I was barely able to breathe. Was he going to kill this man who had ordered the execution of his students?
David continued, "I didn't plan to do it, but I went straight up to him and said [to the man] ‘I know you are the one. I want you to know I have forgiven you.'" And then immediately David described this feeling of relief, even happiness.
After this he realized, "Oh yes, I could finally reason. Why I am alive? There must be something I should do, and it would be to promote forgiveness in the process of creating healing and peace."
So, eventually he would make it to Oregon, earn a Master of Arts degree in counseling and doctor of ministry in leadership and global perspectives and would lead workshops. He continues to teach part time at Hope Africa University and Great Lakes School of Theology and Leadership in Burundi.
His Charlottesville workshop was wonderful, and he described many of the most useful techniques in his country, like listening rooms, where Burundians find healing in the process of simply telling their story out loud. He described another helpful technique of drumming and dancing out the stories.
Toward the end of the workshop, David said frankly, "I know some people may think, ‘There are all those Africans, there is all this war. What can we really do to help?'"
Sadly, I admit that echoed thoughts I have had before about the hardship faced in so many countries in Africa. I had felt helpless myself.
"Have hope," he said. He encouraged us that as forgiveness and hope spread, change will come about.
BURSTING WITH HOPE
I left after the workshop with my notes scribbled on a yellow legal pad and a little bit of hope. I could help in one way. I could write this column and hope David's story would inspire others to have hope, too, for the poorest regions of Africa.
What I didn't know was that when I would start this project and google "Burundi," I would find the Fredericksburg Burundian Hope Community. I would learn that about 150 Burundian refugees were, a few years ago, resettled here in our hometown of Fredericksburg, and Amy Flowers Umble of The Free Lance-Star has written about them several times before.
So, my journey and story in learning and helping in the efforts of Burundians is not only bursting with hope, it is "to be continued."
Dr. Delise Dickard a licensed professional counselor, is the director of Riverside Counseling in Fredericksburg.