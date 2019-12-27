Jessica Newton was on the other side of the world when she learned her “baby”—a black-and-white Chihuahua named Bruno—had wiggled out of his harness and bolted away from her mother, who was keeping him.
“My heart and my vacation were broken,” said Newton, whose family lives in Stafford County and was visiting relatives in Germany.
As the group toured castles and foreign cities, Newton posted notices on Facebook pages for lost pets back home in the Fredericksburg area. She monitored sightings of little Bruno, who had been staying with Newton’s mother in a 55-and-over community near Chancellor Elementary School, a good 15 miles from Newton’s home in the White Oak area.
She heard that workers at Battlefield Country Store were on the lookout for the dog. So were her mother’s neighbors and people at Giant Food at Harrison’s Crossing, where he’d been spotted. But the white Chihuahua, known for the black splotches on his face, left side and bottom, was skittish, and no one could catch him.
He skedaddled away as soon as someone came near.
The Newtons—Jessica, her husband, Scott, and their children Izabella and Ethan—returned from Europe after two weeks, and the sightings of Bruno ended just as quickly as he’d slipped out of his harness.
“It was total radio silence,” Jessica Newton said said.
To make matters worse, she pulled a muscle in her back and that pain, along with the stress of the missing dog, landed her in the emergency room. She couldn’t get to her mother’s neighborhood to search for Bruno.
“I pretty much felt like everything was against me finding him,” she said.
Her children and their friends walked their other dog, Rocky, around the neighborhood and brought blankets from home, hoping Bruno would smell the familiar scents and come out of hiding. Newton’s mother left food every night, which was gone every morning.
Family members hoped the 5-pound dog was still alive, but as temperatures dipped into the 20s and more days ticked by, Newton wondered how Bruno could survive.
“I told everybody I didn’t want anything for Christmas,” the mother said. “All I wanted was my little Bruha back.”
She got her wish—on Christmas Day—four weeks after Bruno disappeared.
Kathryn Jett, who lives about 3 miles from Newton’s mother, on the other side of busy State Route 3, spotted a black-and-white pooch in her backyard and posted the sighting on the same Facebook page that Newton had used earlier: Lost & Found Pets of Fredericksburg, Stafford, Spotsy, Caroline and KG, VA.
Lisa Conroy tagged Newton in the post, and Newton’s heart started racing.
Newton doesn’t know either woman.
When Jett mentioned the dog was white with a black spot on its rear, Newton was certain it was Bruno, but her husband advised caution. Bruno had been missing for so long and was so little; how could he possibly have survived?
Newton asked her mom to go to Jett’s first because she lived closer. Newton’s son, Ethan, was with his grandma, and he went to Jett’s home and started calling Bruno’s name, over and over.
“I was losing hope that we would find him,” Jett said. “Then the next thing I know, the family came to the front door saying they found him and it was indeed their dog. I was shocked that after so long, freezing weather, and him being so tiny, that he was found. I was just as excited as the family that they were back together.”
Meanwhile, Newton had gone to her mother’s house and was pacing back and forth, waiting for her family—and dog—to get there. When they finally arrived, “she starts wailing,” said Newton’s daughter, Izabella.
“My husband did a little video,” Jessica Newton said.
“And she’s howling,” her daughter added.
Indeed she was.
“In my mind, I thought he was dead,” Newton said. “To me, it was like he was back from the dead.”
Jessica Newton had cried every night while visiting Amsterdam and Austria as well as several cities in Germany, thinking about Bruno and what she’d been told, three years ago in February, when they bought the dog.
“Make sure you always walk him with a leash because a bird might come down and get him,” Newton recalled.
So, Newton had visions of feathered predators, stray cats or various other mishaps befalling Bruno. The first time she was able to get to her mother’s neighborhood, she saw buzzards circling overhead and was certain Bruno had frozen to death.
She calls what happened nothing short of miraculous—not only that her dog survived on his own for so long but also because people she’d never met went out of their way to help.
Bruno was a little stinky and skinnier than usual when he returned, but he quickly got used to the pampered lifestyle. By two days after Christmas, when his family shared his story with the newspaper, he put his head on a flowered pillow and closed his eyes while loved ones petted him.
“I’m beyond thankful for a town that came together to help,” Jessica Newton said, kissing the little muzzle she’d missed so much. “He was my Christmas miracle.”
