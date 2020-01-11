Mancini, Givens reach deals with Orioles
BALTIMORE—The Orioles agreed to one-year contracts with their remaining players eligible for arbitration, securing deals Friday with slugger Trey Mancini, Mychal Givens and infielder Hanser Alberto.
Mancini agreed to $4.75 million, Givens $3,225,000 and Alberto $1.65 million. Alberto would get a $50,000 bonus for making 500 plate appearances.
After reaching agreement with with reliever Miguel Castro on Thursday, Baltimore general manager Mike Elias worked through the team’s arbitration-eligible players on the final afternoon before the team and players would exchange salary figures.
ROCKIES, PLAYERS have Differences
DENVER—All-Star shortstop Trevor Story asked for $11.5 million and the Colorado Rockies offered him $10.75 million when players and teams exchanged proposed salaries in salary arbitration Friday.
Colorado catcher Tony Wolters also could be headed toward a hearing next month after requesting a raise from $960,000 to $2,475,000. The Rockies offered $1.9 million.
The 27-year-old Story is coming off a season in which he set career highs in runs (111), batting average (.294) and on-base percentage (.363) while earning $5 million.
Story finished with 35 homers and 23 steals, making him the second shortstop in major league history with multiple 30–20 seasons. Alex Rodriguez is the other one.
Gardner, Yankees finalize $12.5M, 1-year contract
NEW YORK—Outfielder Brett Gardner and the New York Yankees finalized his $12.5 million, one-year contract on Saturday.
New York agreed to the deal Dec. 13 during the winter meetings, and the 36-year-old took a physical on Tuesday.
His addition, following last month’s $324 million, nine-year contract with pitcher Gerrit Cole, raised the Yankees’ projected luxury tax payroll to about $248 million—the threshold where the highest luxury tax rate starts.
