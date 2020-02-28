Yankees’ Stanton angry he can’t stay healthy
TAMPA, Fla.—New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is upset over his latest injury, a strained right calf that could sideline him for opening day.
“It makes it seem like I didn’t take care of myself. which makes it more frustrating.” Stanton said Friday. “I can’t stop and feel sorry for myself.”
Stanton was hurt Tuesday during outfield drills, and an MRI revealed a Grade 1 strain, the least serious on the scale. Stanton said his chance to play in the March 26 opener at Baltimore all depends on his progress “this week, next week.”
Known for his strenous workouts, Stanton played in just 18 games last season due a number of injuries, and he hit .288 with three homers in 59 at-bats. He had 38 homers in his first year with the Yankees in 2018, one season after hitting a career-high 59 for Miami.
Brewers’ Peralta opts for security in $15.5M deal
PHOENIX—Freddy Peralta gave his mom an unforgettable Mother’s Day in 2018, striking out 13 while winning his major league début as she looked on at Coors Field.
Two years later he gained financial security for his family, finalizing a $15.5 million, five-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.
The deal for the 23-year-old right-hander covers two years of club salary control and his three years of arbitration eligibility. There are a pair of team options that if exercised would raise the value to $30 million over seven seasons.
If he turns into a star, the Brewers will have him at far under market value. But for now, he has a contract guaranteeing nearly 30 times the $533,258 he earned last year.
While his agent wasn’t in favor of passing up the potential to earn larger salaries in later years, Peralta said security was a driving factor.
