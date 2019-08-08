WASHINGTON—Paul Menhart was sick of having blood on his hands.
He was delivering glass all over Georgia, and sometimes that glass broke, and so he’d get home in the evenings, spent, and look at the cuts covering his fingers. It was December 2005. He hadn’t played baseball for four years, since throwing his last pitch for the Solano Steelheads, and wasn’t sure what to do next. But Menhart didn’t want to lift another window pane. He didn’t want to climb into that big truck, snap in the lock bars, rumble down some highway while collecting an hourly wage.
He didn’t like life after baseball, not even a little bit, and there was only one fix. He had to get back in. Then one day the phone rang. And then it rang again.
hard road to the top
Menhart has trouble remembering every detail of how he went from lost to pitching coach for the Washington Nationals. The last step was public. He replaced Derek Lilliquist in May, after Lilliquist was fired, and took over an experienced rotation and spiraling bullpen. The expectations were high then. They’ve only heightened with the Nationals in the thick of a pennant race.
But the promotion is only a tiny part of what got him here. Sit with the 50-year-old long enough, let his memory jog, and it all rushes back—the partying that shortened his playing days, the summer spent landscaping, the glass, the cramped classrooms, the two job offers in one day, the 13 years spent in the Nationals’ minor league system, climbing to the moment that everything changed.
He was walking his dog Gracie, an Australian Shepherd–Husky mix, when he received a phone call from Doug Harris this spring. The Nationals’ assistant general manager told Menhart he was getting moved up to the big leagues. He’d spent parts of years there as a player, achieving that dream in the mid-’90s, but never stuck. That crossed his mind right away, the unfulfillment, and it still does all the time.
“I want to be here much longer than I was as a player,” Menhart said, shades pushed onto his forehead, leaning back in the dugout before another summer game. “I want this to be my last job.”
GETTING HELPING HANDS
The first person to take a chance on Menhart was Jack Leggett, back in 1987, after watching a grainy video clip in his office.
This was before Menhart was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays, before he made 41 appearances for three different teams, before he left the sport, came back, left the sport, then came back again.
Leggett, the head coach at Western Carolina University, liked the snap of Menhart’s curveball, the promise of velocity, the way he could repeat his delivery at 18 years old. So, he signed Menhart without ever seeing him in person.
“I had a feeling with Paul,” Leggett said. “Sometimes you just go with your gut.”Menhart rewarded him with three standout seasons, becoming the staff’s ace, and often bickering with teammates along the way. He always had a joke. Todd Raleigh was Menhart’s roommate and catcher, and closely followed Menhart’s career once he left college.
Menhart went at it for a decade, never found a permanent spot in the majors, and ended up with the Steelheads of the California League in 2001, working up to manager.
He only liked it enough for one year. He was far from his wife, Bitsy. It took a few weeks the next spring for him to quit and head back to Georgia.
He spent the next year golfing, spending time with his kids, landscaping whenever his friend needed a hand. Then Bitsy told him to go back to school, even if that meant leaving home again. Raleigh, now the Western Carolina head coach, gave him a nonpaying position instructing pitchers and a basement for him to sleep in.
After three years back at Western, Menhart had a degree and some pitching coach experience. But Raleigh’s job offer wasn’t worth enough for the whole family to move. That sent him back to Georgia, yet again, and onto the road hauling glass.
He left that job after a month and tried teaching.He hated it, maybe more than any other job. Then his phone rang late in January 2006. It was Raleigh, offering him a full-time job coaching at Western Carolina. Then the phone rang again just hours later. This time it was Andy Dunn, another college roommate, who worked for the Washington Nationals. Now the decision was even easier.
a pitching ‘whisperer’
The Nationals built Men-hart up for his current job, testing him at every level in their minor league system, taking more than a decade to see what he can handle. That meant three years as a low-Class A pitching coach, three years in advanced-Class A, two years in Class AA and, finally, a year with the Class AAA Syracuse Chiefs in 2014.
Then came four full seasons as the minor-league pitching coordinator, bouncing to all Washington’s affiliates, arriving wherever a young player needed advice.
And when it came time to replace Lilliquist in May, with the rotation underachieving and the bullpen on life support, Harris told general manager Mike Rizzo Menhart would make a good pitching coach.
Harris pointed to Menhart’s season with the Harrisburg Senators in 2013. Their .242 team average was the worst in the Eastern League, but their 3.43 ERA was the best by a good margin. They fed the Nationals with pitchers all season. And they still made it all the way to the finals.
“We’ve had so many young pitchers influenced by Paul over the years,” Harris said. “He’s at his best when working one-on-one and looking for the small ways to improve.”
In the last few months, in what’s been a challenge and a chance, Menhart has searched for those edges with Washington’s staff.
He helped Erick Fedde find the right arm slot for his curveball. He noticed higher spin rates for Sean Doolittle’s slider, a secondary pitch the closer rarely uses, and suggested specific situations to throw it in. He tweaked Joe Ross’ mechanics, getting him to stay closed through his delivery, and the recent results are 11 1/3 scoreless innings across two starts.
Pitchers mention Menhart often when discussing work between outings. What he gets out of the Nationals’ three new relievers, the young depth starters and the veteran rotation starters will be critical to Washington’s playoff hopes.
Rizzo, when asked about Menhart’s future, did not commit to him being the pitching coach beyond this season. Menhart knows he needs to give the front office every reason to stick around. So he’ll keep showing up early, keep taking his daily walk around the warning track to zone in, keep leafing through major league scouting reports until he is told to do something else.
He’s been trying to move up his entire coaching career. Now he just wants to stay.
“Maybe I should go do some work for a change,” Menhart joked in San Francisco this week, then added, “I don’t really have any time to waste.”