Hello gorgeous! This new modern design does not skimp on style. With clean lines and an open floor plan between the kitchen and living room, this house plan is all about chic convenience. The master suite boasts a modern soaking tub, walk-in shower, dual sinks and two closets. Located on the second level, the laundry room makes it easy to throw in a load. The third level features a roof deck for outdoor enjoyment when the weather is nice. The multipurpose loft makes a nice place for reading, working or just hanging out.
To build this home, you can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free 866/228-0193 or visiting eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number to locate the plan and view more images and details. At eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, you can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections, or use our search filters to help you find exactly what you want from over 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit your lifestyle.
