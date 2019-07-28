The stands were packed all the way to the back row Sunday for the monster truck rally at the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair.
The 281st annual fair’s fan-favorite attraction drew in a large crowd of all ages—including one adorable young fan holding on to his toy monster truck—to watch everything from competitions to quad racing.
The rally at Motorsports Park consisted of a wheelie competition, quad racing and a freestyle competition that closed the show. The quad racing split the drivers into two teams, Virginia and New York, and put them head to head for three races.
Overkill Evolution was one of the four monster trucks at the fair on Sunday. Mike Vaters, the driver of Overkill Evolution, said the fair is one they always look forward to, and a “good fun exhibition.”
“These are the smaller shows that we do, it’s just a lot of fun and we get a good crowd here,” he said.
Vaters is no stranger to monster truck competitions as he has been driving since 2012, but he was first introduced to monster trucks by his father, Michael Vaters, who has been driving trucks for 38 years. Michael Vaters is also the owner of Vaters Motorsports, which owned all of the trucks shown on Sunday.
Vaters was a crowd favorite in the freestyle portion of the competition, which is no surprise since he was the 2015 Monster Jam freestyle champion. “It’s just pretty much go out and show them what the truck can do and what you can do and that’s just what I enjoy about it,” he said.
Matt Cody, the driver of Iron Warrior, also started his driving career in 2012 and became a full-time monster truck driver in 2014.
According to Cody, this is the company’s fourth time coming to the fair, and said the show was an opportunity to entertain attendees before they continue their day at the fair. “We come in here and just give them a good entertainment and then they get to go back and have fun and ride the fair rides and enjoy their day,” said Cody.
With his toy monster truck in hand, 5-year-old Tucker and his father, Christopher Martin, of Fredericksburg, were first-time watchers of a monster truck show. According to his father, Tucker was watching videos of other monster truck shows on YouTube just few days prior. “He just watched a lot of videos on them Thursday, so he likes them a lot,” Martin said. “He has a lot of monster trucks at home he likes to play with.
“The actual stuff on the track was really entertaining so it was good,” said Martin.
Also a first-time attendee was Sharon Thomas of Stafford, who enjoyed the show with her family. “We’ve had a good time. It’s the main reason we came to the fair ... to come to this and eat junk food,” she said.
Her husband, Bill Thomas, has seen monster trucks in action before. He particularly enjoyed the wheelies performed throughout the show and mentioned the Higher Education monster truck, which won the best wheelie competition Sunday.
Caroline resident Angie Buchanan and Stafford resident John Hughes have both attended monster truck shows before. “You always see something different and then when it doesn’t go the way they want it to, [to] see how they recover, it’s sort of amazing,” said Buchanan, who watched a monster truck show at the fair two years ago.
The Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair continues until Sunday, offering a variety of attractions every day. The fair will host ATV drag racing at the Motorsports Park today and a demolition derby on Wednesday and Friday, and musician Steve Jarrell, who will be celebrating his 70th birthday, will perform in the recently dedicated Travis C. Bullock Pavilion on Friday.