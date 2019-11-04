NETHERS—Former Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Fincham loves returning home.
Born in 1930 in a pine-shingled house with a large chimney that his dad built on the side of Old Rag Mountain, the 89-year-old retired U.S. Army colonel retains memories of how things used to be as clearly as the streams that flow nearby.
The area is changing, however, as the National Park Service oversees a $1.3 million parking lot project in the area to serve a growing number of hikers bent on conquering the ancient summit. Fincham aims to ensure his family’s history, including a family cemetery adjoining the new lot, will be preserved.
“That mountain in front of us is known as Old Rag,” said the Korean War veteran during a recent visit home to the peak named for its visible exposure of granite.
“This is a nice area, this is where my family came from—Nethers,” he said, as he turned onto Nethers Road off State Route 231 in Madison County.
Old Rag, elevation 3,284 feet, is Shenandoah National Park’s most popular and dangerous hike, its loop winding 9.2 miles over difficult terrain. It was recently named among the 25 Best Hikes in the World Right Now by Outside magazine.An estimated 75,000 people hike Old Rag annually, according to Sally Hurlbert, SNP management specialist.
Fincham, a Virginia Tech graduate, has never hiked to the top. But he still walks the considerable distance on the paved trail branching off Nicholson Hollow to visit his old home place. It is located off the trail uphill at the end of a dirt path canopied by trees.
During a recent visit, Fincham used a cane and took very small steps to reach his destination. He wavered not during the physical exercise and talked little, determined to show off the place where he took his first steps.
“It’s around this bend,” Fincham said more than once. “Oh, I forgot about this stretch. It’s just right up there,” he repeated.
All at once, outbuildings appeared, and beyond it the house, still in good shape, although deserted.
“What you see here is the house my dad built in 1917. It brings back old memories,” Fincham said, recalling his earliest. “I was 2 years old, climbing up into that attic to see my newborn cousin in the rocking chair.”
His father, Major William Fincham, built the house on five acres adjoining the park at a time when moonshine making was prevalent in the region. He later gifted the house to his son. The family left the mountain residence in 1935, a year before Shenandoah National Park opened.
Unlike the estimated 500 families forced off the mountain by the federal government, Fincham’s family left out of financial necessity, settling in a home on Sperryville Pike in Culpeper.
“The Depression hit. We left so my dad could work,” he said. “He picked apples in an orchard in Paw Paw, W.Va.”
Fincham said he believes his dad still holds the orchard’s record for most apples picked in a day at 160 barrels—at about 300 apples per barrel. His father went on to manage a Maryland orchard and, during World War II, worked making cables at Rochester Ropes.
“Dad was very, very fortunate—he was the one person who always had a job,” Fincham said. “He brought in a lot of food for his family.”
Reclaiming family history
Back on the mountain, other family members were forced to leave to make way for the new park, including his uncles, Justice and Courtland.
“None of them fought it,” Fincham said. “There were so many people there who owned homes, but had no title—and they didn’t get anything. After World War I, they cleared everyone out.”
Moving off the mountain didn’t rob them of their culture, and it didn’t change them, he added, diving into a story about an Uncle Fester who released a sack of rattlesnakes on the front porch as a joke. One of his uncles moved to Flint Hill.
Fincham said the federal government gave his Uncle Courtland 99 acres and a brick house in Madison.
“He didn’t want to leave the mountain, but he took advantage of it,” Fincham said.
Fincham’s grandfather, Booten, built a house in the 1920s and lived at the base of the mountain in the dwelling that today serves as a lodge for the Old Rag Mountain Sportsmans Club. Booten died in 1955 and was buried on the property when Fincham was in Germany with the Army.
He believes his grandfather’s grave, and other family plots, remain in an overgrown forest next to the under-construction parking lot project. Fincham is intent on finding it.
“I heard the casket was sticking out,” he said. “I want to stabilize it, bring a load of dirt to bury it. Once the leaves drop, it will be easier to see.”
As autumn turns to winter, Fincham plans to return with his son, Tim, a cellphone pioneer who lives out west, to search for the cemetery. Lodge caretaker Frank Stockton was present during the recent visit. The gravesite was visible a few years back, Stockton said.
“Stuff grew over it—a little metal marker and some stones,” he said.
parking lot IN PROGRESS
During the visit, the sound of jackhammers blasting mountain rock could be heard through the trees. The noise of the construction project is awful at times, Stockton said, adding it comes in phases.
“First they cleared the trees, put them in big piles, brought in a huge grinder and put in old, grown poplars, grinding them up dawn to dusk,” he said.
Stockton said the new parking lot is a good idea.
“So many people use this trail. I know the crowds have quadrupled in the past few years,” he said, estimating 1,200 people walked by on a recent Saturday.
Stockton said it would bother him if the park service installed 24-hour lights in the parking lot.
“Because right now, it’s nice and dark,” he said. He mentioned a restroom was also planned for the new parking facility. “It’s going to change,” Stockton said of the rural area.
Hurlbert, with Shenandoah National Park, said the new gravel parking lot would have a vault toilet and an exterior overhead light that will be on from dusk to dawn. The work is being done by Alabama-based Tesecon Inc., she said. The new lot, close to the old parking area, will provide a total of 135 spaces.
The parking lot is slated for completion in December. After that, it will become the primary storage area for vehicles of visitors climbing Old Rag. A new trail of the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club will connect the lot with the Ridge Trail leading to the not-easily-reached top.
Hurlbert said the park service is confident the Fincham family cemetery is not where the parking lot is now being built. Carole Nash, a professor at James Madison University, conducted “an especially thorough historic and prehistoric investigation” of the park service lands, Hulbert said.
“Dr. Nash is a recognized expert in the archaeology of the Blue Ridge region, and performed one of the most comprehensive investigations ever done in this region in order for us to proceed with construction,” Hulbert said.
In addition, the National Park Service consulted with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources and gained concurrence to proceed, she said.
‘Nothing fancy’
Fincham will be back to check on his grandfather’s grave, and he’ll likely walk the path to his old home place again. Twice widowed and the father of five with one daughter deceased, the one-time Culpeper County Public Schools administrator hopes one of his children will buy the property from its owner.
On the way out, Fincham avoided Nicholson Hollow, commenting that in the early days of his family’s ownership, even the sheriff would not venture onto the land, so great was the risk to trespassers.
He reminisced about a bygone preacher who would speak from the pulpit about the ills of square dancing. Fincham talked about how the old Nethers store—the same one where his father was pictured sitting on the front porch, captured in an iconic Library of Congress photo—was torn down in the 1950s and a house built in its place. It doesn’t take much for the Hughes River to flood in the area, he went on, naming prior residents of all the houses as he passed by in his pickup.
Fincham said his grandfather worked for the power company when electricity first came to the mountain. “I can remember when we got our first line in. It was nothing fancy,” he said.
