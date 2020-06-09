The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston on Tuesday during a funeral service for George Floyd.
The 46-year-old who died during a police arrest in Minneapolis on May 25 was fondly remembered as “Big Floyd”—a father and brother, athlete and neighborhood mentor, and now a catalyst for change. The funeral capped six days of mourning for Floyd in three cities: Raeford, N.C., near where he was born; Houston, where he grew up; and Minneapolis, where he died.
At right, Floyd’s brother Philonise prays during the service. For more, see the story on page A5.
