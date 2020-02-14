(One snowflake's avocado toast)
Millennial takes on sports and whatever else I want to write about.
I have no incendiary takes or participation trophies to hand out today. Have a wonderful weekend. Oh, and pick up a copy of tomorrow's Free Lance-Star. I have a story that, well, matters. At least I think so.
Also, if you haven't already, check out my buddy Taft's piece on Chancellor field hockey coach Jim Larkin, who became a father and a hall of famer in the span of three days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.