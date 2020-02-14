Chancellor vs Courtland field hockey

Chancellor field hockey coach Jim Larkin will be inducted into the VHSL’s hall of fame.

 Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star

(One snowflake's avocado toast)

Millennial takes on sports and whatever else I want to write about.

I have no incendiary takes or participation trophies to hand out today. Have a wonderful weekend. Oh, and pick up a copy of tomorrow's Free Lance-Star. I have a story that, well, matters. At least I think so. 

Also, if you haven't already, check out my buddy Taft's piece on Chancellor field hockey coach Jim Larkin, who became a father and a hall of famer in the span of three days

Tags

Load comments