By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
BALTIMORE—The name of a former U.S. Supreme Court chief justice who had ruled before the Civil War that free Black people and enslaved persons were not U.S. citizens is being removed from a historic warship.
Roger B. Taney’s name has been taken off the retired warship that survived the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and is currently being overseen by Baltimore’s Living Classrooms Foundation, The Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday.
Taney delivered the majority opinion in the 1857 Dred Scott v. Sandford case, which also asserted that enslaved Black people had no pathway to citizenship and no rights.
Taney, who was born in Maryland and practiced law there, rose to become the nation’s fifth chief justice. Dred Scott and his wife, Harriet, were slaves who sued for their freedom after they were taken from the slave state of Missouri into territory where slavery had been prohibited by the Missouri Compromise.
The former U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Taney, a national historic landmark and the last surviving warship from the Pearl Harbor attack, serves as a museum for students and the general public focused on the men and women who served aboard.
Elsewhere in Maryland, a statue of a Confederate soldier that stood in a Frederick cemetery was toppled and two other monuments on its grounds were defaced, according to police.
Frederick Police Lt. Andrew Alcorn told the Frederick News Post that officers found the Confederate statue destroyed when responding to Mount Olivet Cemetery on Tuesday morning.
The other monuments were also painted with different signs, including one that read “Black Lives Matter.”
The destroyed statue was erected in 1880 by the Ladies Monumental Association of Frederick County, the New Post reported.
