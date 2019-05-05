By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
DOVER, Del.—Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Dover International Speedway was postponed by rain and will be run on Monday.
Chase Elliott, last week’s winner at Talladega, won the pole and will lead the field to green at 12:01 p.m. Dover hasn’t held a Monday race since 2007.
Elliott topped the speed chart on a blistering qualifying session Friday and set a track record when he hit 165.960 mph. Elliott and William Byron made it a 1-2 front row for Hendrick Motorsports. The 23-year-old Elliott became the youngest pole winner at Dover.