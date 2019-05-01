State to appeal tossed conviction of PSU’S spanier
HARRISBURG, Pa.—Pennsylvania’s attorney general said Wednesday that his office will appeal a federal judge’s decision to vacate the child-endangerment conviction of former Penn State President Graham Spanier.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the decision a day after U.S. Magistrate Judge Karoline Mehalchick ruled Spanier was improperly charged under a 2007 law for actions that occurred in 2001.
Mehalchick ruled the evening before Spanier was scheduled to report to jail. She gave Shapiro’s office three months to retry Spanier, who had been convicted of a misdemeanor for how he responded in February 2001 to a complaint about former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky abusing a boy in a team shower late on a Friday night.
Shapiro said Mehalchick exceeded federal courts’ authority to act in state criminal cases.