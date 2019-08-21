Trial begins for man accused of killing, eating parts of woman
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind.—A prosecutor has told jurors that a southern Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body told police he had gone to her home “to talk some sense into her” after a breakup days earlier.
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said in his opening statement Wednesday that the evidence will show 38-year-old Joseph Oberhansley kicked in the door of 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton’s Jeffersonville home in September 2014 and stabbed her to death before removing and consuming parts of several of her organs.
The News and Tribune reports that defense attorney Bart Betteau asked jurors to consider the evidence from all angles.
Because of pretrial publicity, the jury was selected from another Indiana county and brought to Clark County for the duration of the trial.
GROUPS SUE OVER Species Act rollbacks
SAN FRANCISCO—Seven environmental and animal protection groups have filed the first lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s recent rollbacks to the Endangered Species Act.
Their lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court in San Francisco comes after the federal government announced last week it was rescinding some protections for wildlife.
The groups include the Sierra Club, Natural Resources Defense Council and Humane Society. They argue that the Trump administration failed to analyze the effect of the new rules.
The Endangered Species Act has been credited with helping save several species from extinction, but Republicans have long pushed to change the law.
Spokespeople for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Department of the Interior and National Marine Fisheries Service had no comment.
forecasters watch TROPICAL SYSTEM’S GROWTH
MIAMI—The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of disturbed weather that is hovering in the Atlantic over the central and northwestern Bahamas.
As of Wednesday morning, the system is primarily a batch of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.
According to the center, this disturbance could develop slowly over the next several days at it moves toward the Florida peninsula and then the Southeastern United States.
By Friday, development chance is still close to 0 percent. But the weather system’s chances of formation bump to 20 percent over the next five days.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Chantal is doing some kind of loopy, crazy dance in the Atlantic several hundred miles east-southeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.