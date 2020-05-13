Trump ramps up expulsions of migrant youth
HOUSTON—The young migrants and asylum seekers swim across the Rio Grande and clamber into the dense brush of Texas. Many are teens who left Central America on their own; others were sent along by parents from refugee camps in Mexico. They are as young as 10.
Under U.S. law they would normally be allowed to live with relatives while their cases wind through immigration courts. Instead the Trump administration is quickly expelling them under an emergency declaration citing the coronavirus pandemic, with 600 minors expelled in April alone.
The expulsions are the latest administration measure aimed at preventing the entry of migrant children, following other programs such as the since-rescinded “zero tolerance” policy that resulted in thousands of family separations.
Border agencies say they have to restrict asylum claims and border crossings during the pandemic to prevent the virus’ spread. Migrants’ advocates call that a pretext to dispense with federal protections for children.
Homeowner: No theft prior to man being shot
BRUNSWICK, Ga.—The owner of a house under construction that played a role in the fatal shooting of a black man chased down by two white men in Georgia says nothing was stolen from the house.
Gregory and Travis McMichael told police they suspected that Ahmaud Arbery was a burglar shortly before they chased him in their pickup truck in a neighborhood near Brunswick, Georgia.
But the home’s owner, Larry English, told CBS “This Morning” on Wednesday that nothing was taken from the house, which was only partially complete. The McMichaels were charged with murder after a video of the Feb. 23 shooting—which showed Arbery being hit at point-blank range—sparked a nationwide outcry. Relatives of Arbery have said he was merely jogging at the time.
