Chicago teacher strike looms
CHICAGO—Parents and community groups are scrambling to prepare for an expected strike by Chicago teachers that prompted city officials to preemptively cancel Thursday’s classes in the nation’s third-largest school district.
The Chicago Teachers Union confirmed Wednesday night that its 25,000 members would not return to their classrooms Thursday after months of negotiation between the union and Chicago Public Schools failed to resolve disputes over pay and benefits, class size and teacher preparation time.
The strike is Chicago’s first major walkout by teachers since 2012 and city officials announced early Wednesday that all classes had been canceled for Thursday in hopes of giving more planning time to 300,000 students’ families.
Chicago teachers’ last major strike was in 2012, and the district kept some schools open for half days during that seven-day walkout. This year’s dispute is over pay hikes, classroom sizes and increased staffing.
‘Tarzan’ star Ely’s son allegedly kills mother
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — “Tarzan” actor Ron Ely’s wife was stabbed to death in their Southern California home by their son, who deputies found outside the house and fatally shot, authorities said Wednesday.
Deputies summoned to the home by a 911 call found Valerie Lundeen Ely, 62, dead with multiple stab wounds shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, a Santa Barbara County sheriff’s statement said.
The deputies identified the couple’s son, 30-year-old Cameron Ely, as the suspect, and found him outside the home after a search, the statement said.
Cameron Ely posed an unspecified threat to deputies, four of whom opened fire and killed him, authorities said.
Ron Ely, 81, played the title character on the NBC series “Tarzan,” which ran from 1966 to 1968.
There was no report of him being injured. An earlier sheriff’s statements said an elderly man in the home was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Mormons oppose Utah conversion therapy ban
SALT LAKE CITY—A proposed conversion therapy ban in Utah is in danger of being derailed after the influential Church of Jesus of Christ of Latter-day Saints came out Tuesday night in opposition, just months after it said it wouldn’t stand in the way of a similar measure under consideration.
The church said in a statement that the regulatory rule prohibiting Utah psychologists from engaging in LBGTQ conversion therapy with minors would fail to safeguard “religious beliefs” and doesn’t account for “important realities of gender identity in the development of children.”
State regulators crafted the rule at the request of Republican Gov. Gary Herbert, a member of the church, who in June asked for a set of rules after a similar bill died in the Legislature despite the church not taking a position.
The church’s statement strikes a blow to the hopes of LGBTQ advocates hoping Utah could join 18 states that have enacted laws banning or restricting conversion therapy that’s opposed by the American Psychological Association.
