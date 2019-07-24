Parent admits
guilt in college bribery scheme
BOSTON—An entrepreneur from California pleaded guilty Wednesday to paying $250,000 to get his son into to the University of Southern California as a fake volleyball recruit.
Jeffrey Bizzack, of Solana Beach, California, was the 51st person to be charged in a sweeping scheme that involved rigging test scores and bribing coaches to get students into elite schools including Georgetown, Stanford and Yale universities. Bizzack is the 23rd defendant to plead guilty, while the others are fighting their charges.
Bizzack, 59, entered the plea to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in Boston’s federal court. As part of a plea deal with Bizzack, prosecutors are recommending nine months in prison, a $75,000 fine and other restitution to be decided during sentencing.
Cosby’s insurer settles lawsuit
with Dickinson
LOS ANGELES—Bill Cosby’s spokesman says an insurance company has settled another defamation suit filed by an accuser, this one by model Janice Dickinson.
Dickinson and lawyer Lisa Bloom have scheduled a press conference on Thursday.
Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt says American International Group Inc. settled the case without Cosby’s approval, as they’ve done with at least eight other women who say the comedian and his agent maligned them by denying their allegations.
Dickinson says Cosby drugged and raped her in 1982. She’s one of six accusers who testified at the 2018 criminal trial that led to Cosby’s conviction and a three- to 10-year prison term for a 2004 sexual assault.
Wind shifts fire away from nuke facilities in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho—The largest wildfire at the nation’s primary nuclear research facility in recent history had been burning close to buildings containing nuclear fuel and other radioactive material but a change in wind direction Wednesday was pushing the flames into open range at the sprawling site in Idaho, officials said.
The lightning-caused fire at the Idaho National Laboratory is one of several across the U.S. West.
Before the wind shifted, the Idaho blaze got close to several lab facilities, including one where high-level radioactive materials are studied and another holding a nuclear reactor, spokeswoman Kerry Martin said.
The lab has several safety measures for wildfires that often ignite in southeastern Idaho’s desert rangeland.
rapper Mill gets
new day in court
PHILADELPHIA—A Pennsylvania appeals court on Wednesday overturned rapper Meek Mill’s conviction in a drug and gun case that has kept the rapper on probation for a decade and made him a celebrity crusader for criminal justice reform.
The unanimous three-judge opinion granted the rapper a new trial because of new evidence of alleged police corruption and said he would likely be acquitted if the case is retried.
“We conclude the after-discovered evidence is of such a strong nature and character that a different verdict will likely result at a retrial,” the opinion from the Pennsylvania Superior Court said.
The entertainer whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams said he was “ecstatic that justice prevailed.”
He called the legal ordeal “mentally and emotionally challenging.”
The court also overturned the trial judge’s parole violation findings that sent the entertainer back to prison in 2017 for five months, and, in a rare move, pulled her off the case.