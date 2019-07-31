Navy jet crashes in Death Valley
LOS ANGELES—A U.S. Navy F/A–18E Super Hornet jet crashed in Death Valley National Park near Father Crowley Vista Point on Wednesday morning, leaving seven visitors with minor injuries. The status of the pilot remains unknown.
The crash occurred at approximately 10 a.m. Pacific time near an area often referred to as Star Wars Canyon, not far from the Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.
“We’re still trying to figure things out on our end,” said Navy Lt. Cmdr. Lydia Bock. “We have a search-and-rescue that has been dispatched out of China Lake and search-and-rescue out of Naval Station Lemoore with a medic on board.”
While it is not common for military jets to fly low over national parks, it is a standard practice in Death Valley.
It’s unclear whether those who reported injuries were in the area to observe the jets.
judge in R. Kelly case to lawyers:
no loose lips
CHICAGO—A federal judge in Chicago Wednesday barred attorneys from divulging new evidence in R. Kelly’s child pornography case, saying he wants to ensure the celebrity case is tried in court, not in the media.
The R&B singer’s attorneys objected to Judge Harry Leinenweber’s protective order, complaining it would unfairly muzzle them as Kelly’s accusers appeared on TV shows and documentaries.
“They are all giving their version of the facts. ... We should be able to respond,” said one of Kelly’s lawyers, Michael Leonard. “They are putting [evidence] in the public domain and tainting the jury pool.”
Prosecutor Angel Krull disputed the portrayal of witnesses speaking widely in public, saying only one of five accusers spoke in the Lifetime documentary, “Surviving R. Kelly,” that earlier this year helped renew interest in allegations leveled at Kelly for decades. More generally, she said that “the vast majority of our evidence has never seen the light of day” and should be held from public scrutiny until trial.Kelly, 52, is jailed in the case on charges that also include coercing minors to engage in sex. Marshals are transporting him to New York for a Friday arraignment on related charges, and he faces similar Illinois charges brought by Cook County prosecutors. Kelly, who didn’t attend Wednesday’s hearing, has denied any wrongdoing.
Popular YouTube personality dies in accident
SALT LAKE CITY—The creator of the YouTube channel “King of Random,” whose experiments and hands-on science tips drew 11 million subscribers, has died in a Utah paragliding crash.
Jonathan Grant Thompson, 38, was found dead on Monday, Washington County Sheriff’s Lt. David Crouse said. The cause is under investigation.
Thompson’s videos have been watched more than a billion times.
Pilot suspected of drinking
is arrested
MINNEAPOLIS—A Delta Air Lines pilot suspected of drinking before his flight at Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport has been arrested.
A report by airport police says the pilot had an “alcoholic container” in his possession and was suspected of being impaired. He was scheduled to fly to San Diego, California, Tuesday morning.
The Star Tribune reports that the pilot, who lives in Rosemount, Minnesota, was released about three hours after his arrest. Airport spokesman Patrick Hogan says final toxicology results are pending, so the case is still under investigation.
man drowns in first ocean swim
CRESCENT BEACH, Fla.—An Iowa seminary student honeymooning in Florida drowned when he was swept out to sea on his first time in the ocean, officials said.
A St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office incident report says Dalton Cottrell, 22, of Malcom, Iowa, drowned while swimming Tuesday at Crescent Beach, south of Jacksonville, according to The Florida Times–Union. A beach-goer and a lifeguard found Cottrell and brought him back to shore but he died.
Cottrell’s wife, Cheyenne, told St. Johns County sheriff’s deputies it was his first time in the ocean. She said the current pulled them out and “he started to freak out.”