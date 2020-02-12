Smollett’s image takes new hit with charges
CHICAGO—He’s stopped posting to his Twitter account, his last Instagram post was eight months ago, and his acting and singing careers appear to be at a standstill.
Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has all but vanished from public view in the year since Chicago detectives accused him of paying two brothers to stage a racist and anti-gay attack on him because he was unhappy with his salary and wanted to promote his career.
But Smollett was thrust back into the spotlight on Tuesday after a grand jury indicted him for a second time on charges of lying to the police, in a case that drew worldwide attention.
Mollett, who is black and gay, originally was charged with disorderly conduct in February 2019 for allegedly staging the attack and then lying about it to investigators.
Boy, 9, charged with murder TRY ON YOUNGER sister
OCALA, Fla.—A 9-year-old boy has been charged with trying to kill his 5-year-old sister by stabbing her with a kitchen knife inside their Florida apartment last month, officials said.
The boy was charged Tuesday with attempted first-degree murder and appeared in court on Wednesday in the central Florida city of Ocala, prosecutors said.
The mother of the children told police she left the apartment to get the mail and to get some candy for her children from a neighbor. When she returned, she said she found the boy stabbing his sister with a kitchen knife in a bedroom.
The child told investigators he thought of killing his sister two days before the Jan. 28 stabbing, Ocala police said.
The girl was released last Friday from the University of Florida Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville.
The boy remains detained and is being represented by the public defender’s office, which did not return a message seeking comment.
Study shows BIG growth in USAGE OF streaming TV
NEW YORK—Streaming services like Netflix or Hulu account for 19 percent of television viewing in the United States now for people who have that capacity, virtually double what it was less than two years ago, a report out Wednesday said.
A Nielsen company study illustrated how quickly consumers have embraced streaming as an alternative to live TV. The percentage of time spent streaming has gone from 10 percent in a Nielsen study from March 2018 to 19 percent during the last three months of 2019.
More than half of consumers with the capacity to stream subscribe to two or more services, Nielsen found. And, in a survey, 93 percent said they planned to either increase or maintain that number.
Rap impostors accused of scamming hotels
ATLANTA—A crew of Rolls Royce-riding identity thieves who posed as rap industry figures scammed more than $100,000 from some of the South’s most exclusive hotels, prosecutors say.
The group told hotel workers they were with the entertainment firm Roc Nation, and listed the rap group Wu–Tang Clan with at least one of the hotels, according to a criminal complaint filed this week in U.S. District Court in Atlanta.
The Georgian Terrace Hotel in Atlanta was left with a $45,000 unpaid bill. Representatives of the Hyatt Regency Atlanta told the FBI the group walked away without paying its $39,000 tab.
They had been driving a Roll Royce Phantom rented from A–National Limousine, which reported a loss of nearly $60,000. The group also used two Atlanta recording studios, which lost a total of more than $17,000, the complaint states.
Walker Washington and Aaron Barnes–Burpo are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
