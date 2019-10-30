Georgia Court halts execution

ATLANTA—With about eight hours to spare before a man convicted of killing a convenience store clerk was to be put to death Wednesday, Georgia’s highest court stepped in and temporarily halted the execution.

Ray Jefferson Cromartie, 52, was to receive a lethal injection at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the state prison in Jackson. But the Georgia Supreme Court issued a stay of execution, saying the execution order “may be void.”

Cromartie was convicted of malice murder and sentenced to death for the April 1994 killing of 50-year-old Richard Slysz in Thomasville, just inside Georgia’s southern border.

Cromartie insists he didn’t shoot either clerk.

POLICE SEEK CALIF. SHOOTER

LONG BEACH, Calif.—A gunman opened fire from an alley into a party killed three people and wounded nine others in California before fleeing late Tuesday night, police said Wednesday. A search was underway for at least one suspect, possibly more..Police Chief Robert Luna called the shooter a coward and urged residents to come forward with any information that might lead to an arrest.

—The Associated Press

Tags

Load comments