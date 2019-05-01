prosecutors get cooperation in college scandal
BOSTON—Federal prosecutors said all along that they expect more people to be charged in the sweeping college admissions scandal. Their secret weapon? The cooperation of some parents and coaches who have already agreed to plead guilty, observers say.
“You can rest assured that there is going to be a new wave of indictments,” said former federal prosecutor Bradley Simon. “They wouldn’t need so many cooperators for existing cases. What seems to me is that these individuals who are cooperating are helping the government to make new cases,” he said.
The parents and coaches’ cooperation could also spell doom for others who are digging in their heels and still fighting the charges, including actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli. They are among 19 parents disputing the allegations.
Among those known to be working with authorities is Laura Janke, the former University of Southern California assistant women’s soccer coach who was paid by consultant Rick Singer to create fake athletic profiles to make the children of “Full House” star Loughlin and a slew of other parents look like star athletes, officials say.
She could spill information about other USC figures charged in the case, including another soccer coach and athletic department official. She could also bolster the testimony of Singer, who will likely be painted by defense attorneys as a liar trying to take down the parents in order to save himself.
“If I were one of those parents, I would be very nervous about [Janke],” said Simon, now a white-collar criminal defense lawyer at Phillips Nizer LLP, of New York.
Janke agreed in 2017 to create a profile portraying Loughlin’s and Giannulli’s younger daughter, YouTube star Olivia Jade Giannulli, as a competitive rower, authorities say. The teenager was admitted to USC as a crew recruit even though she didn’t play the sport, authorities say.
Maine to ban single-use foam containers
AUGUSTA, Maine—Maine has banned single-use food and drink containers made from polystyrene foam, commonly known as Styrofoam, becoming the first state to do so. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed the bill, which takes effect in 2021, into law Tuesday.
Environmental groups have sought such bans amid rising public awareness of throwaway plastic that accumulates in the oceans, but the Natural Resources Council of Maine said that Maine is the first state to enact a ban.
Similar legislation passed Maryland’s Legislature in April, but it’s unclear whether that state’s Republican governor, Larry Hogan, will sign it.
Oregon, Vermont and Connecticut are also considering banning the containers, and dozens of communities from Berkeley, California, to New York City have already passed their own bans, some of which date back to the late 1980s.
Several companies such as Dunkin’ and McDonald’s have also pledged to or have already eliminated foam cups.
New York city
to allow jail phone calls free
NEW YORK—New York has become the first major city in the U.S. to offer free phone calls from jails.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that the city has fully implemented a law passed by the City Council last August to eliminate fees for inmate phone calls.
The Democratic mayor says the free calls will help people in custody stay connected to their lawyers, families and support networks.
City jail inmates were previously charged 50 cents for the first minute of a phone call and 5 cents per additional minute.
Lawmakers in Connecticut are considering a bill to provide free calling for inmates in the state’s prison system. Connecticut would be to first state to make prison calls free if the measure goes into effect.