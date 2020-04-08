FOLK SONGWRITER Prine DIES AT 73
John Prine, the ingenious singer-songwriter who explored the heartbreaks, indignities and absurdities of everyday life in “Angel from Montgomery,” “Sam Stone,” “Hello in There” and scores of other indelible tunes, died Tuesday at the age of 73.
Prine died of complications from the coronavirus at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., his wife said Wednesday. He had been hospitalized since March 26 with virus symptoms.
Winner of a lifetime achievement Grammy earlier this year, Prine was a virtuoso of the soul, if not the body. He sang his conversational lyrics in a voice so rough that even he didn’t like the sound all that much, until it was softened by the throat cancer surgery that disfigured his jaw late in life. His open-heartedness, eye for detail and sharp and surreal humor brought him the admiration from both critics and peers, who even named a song after him.
In 2017, Rolling Stone proclaimed him “The Mark Twain of American songwriting.”
Garfield, 1970s
character actor, dies at 80
NEW YORK—Allen Garfield, the veteran character actor who was a vital player in classic 1970s films like “The Conversation” and “Nashville,” has died. He was 80.
Garfield’s sister, Lois Goor-witz, said he died Tuesday in Los Angeles due to complications from COVID-19.
Garfield was a supporting-player mainstay of some of the best films of the ’70s, including Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation”; “The Candidate,” with Robert Redford; Robert Altman’s “Nashville”; Woody Allen’s “Bananas”; Billy Wilder’s “The Front Page”; William Friedkin’s “The Brink’s Job.” and Richard Rush’s “The Stunt Man.”
