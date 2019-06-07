By THE ASSOCIATED Press
OAKLAND, Calif.—Kawai Leonard scored 36 points, Serge Ibaka added 20 more off the bench and the surprising Toronto Raptors won for the second straight game on the West Coast, defeating the Golden State Warriors 105–92 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
The Raptors are now up a stunning three games to one in the series, with the next game in Toronto. Game 4 marked the final game in Oracle Arena.
In a Friday contest that Warriors guard Stephen Curry described as “a must win,” Golden State instead lead a three-point halftime lead slip way. Klay Thompson scored 28 points and Curry added 27. But Golden State once again played without injured star forward Kevin Durant, and the Warriors couldn’t find a reliable third option on offense through the night.
The first half wasn’t pretty. The teams combined for 4 for 30 from 3-point range. The 88 combined points is the lowest total in the first half of a finals game since the Warriors led Cleveland 45– 43 at the break in Game 6 of the 2015 series.
The Raptors’ offense awoke in the third quarter, with Leonard scoring 17 points. Toronto broke out its box-and-one defense against Curry again, and Golden State’s offense sputtered.
Golden State has now lost 19 straight games since 2017 when trailing by more than 12 points going into the final quarter.
Both Thompson and Leonard were shaking off injuries to help the Warriors. Thompson was dealing with a nagging hamstring string that kept him out of Game 3. Looney played with a compression shirt on, presumably to protect his upper-body injury