By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
TORONTO—Pascal Siakam scored 32 points to lead Toronto Raptors to a 118–109 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Thursday night’s Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Siakam is 14 for 17 from the floor in his first finals game.
Kawhi Leonard added 23 points and Marc Gasol has 20 for the Raptors. Former Golden State guard Patrick McCaw hit a big 3-pointer late in the third for the Raptors, putting them up by seven going into the final period.
The Raptors hardly looked like newcomers to the NBA’s biggest stage, controlling the action most of the way against a Golden State team beginning its fifth straight NBA Finals appearance.
Stephen Curry scored 34 points and Klay Thompson contributed 21 to lead the Warriors who had won all four Game 1s in the last four years. All those had come at home, but this time Golden State doesn’t have home-court advantage.
The the opening game marked the first time an NBA Finals was tipped off outside the United States, with Jordan Bell doing the honors for Golden State.
DeMarcus Cousins was active and available after recovering from a torn left quadriceps, but coach Steve Kerr opted to go with Bell as his starting center—or centre, as it’s spelled in Toronto. Kerr used Cousins in shorter stints in his first game since getting hurt in the first round.
Andre Iguodala was also back in the Warriors' lineup after missing the last game of the Western Conference finals with left calf tightness.
Game 2 is Sunday in Toronto.