Pistons’ Griffin gets go-ahead to pick up ball
DETROIT—Blake Griffin has been cleared by the Detroit Pistons’ medical staff for basketball-related activities, and the team says his progress will be monitored daily.
Griffin hasn’t played at all this season because of hamstring and knee issues. The Pistons are 4-5 without him.
Detroit also released updates on other injured players Thursday. Derrick Rose (hamstring strain) and Tim Frazier (shoulder strain) are day to day, continuing treatment and rehab. Reggie Jackson (lower back stress reaction) remains out.
Detroit plays at Indiana on Friday night.
longtime Bulls PA announcer Edwards to retire CHICAGO—Aaaand now ... longtime Chicago Bulls public address announcer Tommy Edwards is retiring.
The Bulls say Edwards will work his final game Saturday when James Harden and the Houston Rockets visit, ending a 25-year run.
The man behind the famous “Aaaand now ...” introduction is calling it a career after working more than 1,000 games from 1976–81, 1983–90 and 2006–19. The team says Edwards and wife Mary Lou recently sold their home in suburban Lake Forest, and will move to California to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
The Bulls will announce plans for PA announcers for the remainder of the season later.
