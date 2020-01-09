76ers’ Embiid to have surgery on finger
PHILADELPHIA—Philadelphia center Joel Embiid will have surgery Friday for a torn ligament in a finger in his left hand and will be evaluated in one to two weeks.
Embiid injured the radial collateral ligament in the ring finger in the first half Monday night against Oklahoma City. Embiid’s overlapped his pinkie to the point that it seemed he had his fingers crossed. He played most of the game with his finger taped and said he “couldn’t go up with two hands.”
Cavs’ Beilein apologizes for ‘thugs’ comment
DETROIT—John Beilein’s first season as an NBA coach took another turbulent turn because of a comment he made during a film session.
Beilein said Thursday he had apologized after using the word “thugs” while reviewing film with his players the previous day. ESPN.com, citing unidentified sources, reported that Beilein suggested during a Wednesday film session his players were no longer playing “like a bunch of thugs.” Beilein told ESPN he had meant to say “slugs” in reference to the team’s effort level.
Beilein repeated that explanation Thursday after his team’s shootaround in Detroit, hours before the Cavaliers faced the Pistons. Beilein said he called the players afterward to explain the situation, and said he apologized.
James moves into overall All-Star voting lead
It could be a Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis rematch in the All-Star Game.
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has passed Dallas’ Luka Doncic for the overall and Western Conference lead in fan voting for the Feb. 16 game in Chicago, with about a week and a half left in the race. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo remains the runaway leader in the Eastern Conference voting.
James’ lead over Doncic was 82,001 votes, the NBA said on Thursday when releasing the second balloting update. James leads the West frontcourt voting with 3,359,871.
Man charged for throwing can onto court
BOSTON—A man was arrested and escorted out of the arena after throwing a can of hard seltzer onto the court near the San Antonio Spurs bench during Wednesday night’s game with the Boston Celtics, Boston police said Thursday.
Justin Arnold, 22, of Everett, was charged with disturbing a public assembly. Arnold appeared to be intoxicated, police said in a statement.
The 20-ounce can thrown from the balcony landed on the court and sprayed all over the floor “when the crowd started to scrutinize the refs for what appeared to be a terrible call against the Celtics,” police said. The can missed a Spurs player by just a few inches, police said.
