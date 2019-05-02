Celtics President Ainge has mild heart attack
BOSTON—Boston Celtics President Danny Ainge had a mild heart attack and is expected to fully recover.
The 60-year-old executive received immediate medical attention Tuesday night in Milwaukee, the team said in a statement Thursday. The Celtics were facing the Bucks in the second round of the playoffs. Ainge, who also had a mild heart attack in 2009, was scheduled to return to Boston.
Celtics coach Brad Stevens said after the team practiced Thursday that he’s been in frequent communication with Ainge’s family. He said they all seem to be doing well.
Game 3 of the Celtics’ series with the Bucks is Friday night in Boston.
Cavs to interview Unseld Jr. for coaching job
CLEVELAND—A person familiar with Cleveland’s coaching search tells The Associated Press the team has received permission to interview Denver assistant Wes Unseld Jr. A time to meet has not yet been set.
The person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not publicly disclosing its plans. ESPN was first to report the Nuggets’ consent.
Unseld Jr. has been Denver coach Michael Malone’s lead assistant for three seasons. He’s considered one of the NBA’s rising coaches, and it’s believed he’ll land a head coaching job this offseason.
Unseld Jr. is the son of the Hall of Famer. He has a strong background in player development, a priority for the Cavs.
Cleveland has interviewed assistants J.B. Bickerstaff, Jamahl Mosley and Juwan Howard so far. The club will meet Friday with Utah’s Alex Jensen, who has met with Memphis for its opening.
rockets’ Harden still dealing with eye injury
HOUSTON—Houston’s James Harden will play in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday despite injuries to both of his eyes after being hit by Draymond Green in Game 2.
Harden practiced with the team Thursday as the Rockets prepare to host Golden State for two games after losing the first two in California.
“I can see better,” Harden said. But he added he still had pain from the blow.