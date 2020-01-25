Mavs complete trade to acquire Cauley–Stein
DALLAS—The Dallas Mavericks completed a trade Saturday to acquire 7-foot center Willie Cauley–Stein from Golden State for a second-round draft pick this year.
The Mavericks needed help on their front line after starting center Dwight Powell tore his right Achilles tendon, ending his season.
The Warriors will get Utah’s second-round pick. Dallas acquired that selection in a draft-day trade with Detroit last year.
To make room for Cauley–Stein, the Mavericks waived Justin Patton, who was acquired in a trade with Oklahoma City on Friday, the same day Dallas agreed to the deal with Golden State.
Cauley–Stein missed all of training camp and the exhibition games because of a left foot injury. He is averaging 7.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.22 blocks in 41 games with 37 starts for the Warriors. He has scored in double figures 17 times.
