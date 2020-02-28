Bucks’ Middleton dealing with neck TROUBLES
MILWAUKEE—All-Star forward Khris Middleton was a late scratch for the Milwaukee Bucks’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a sore neck.
Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said before Friday’s game that Middleton showed up at the arena with the neck issue. “We’ll see how it goes in the next day or so,” Budenholzer said.
Middleton had scored 20 or more points in 11 of his last 12 games.
James’ status for Grizzlies GAME still up in the air
LOS ANGELES—Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said star point guard LeBron James’ availability for Saturday nigh’s game at Memphis will be a game-time decision.
“[He’s] just dealing with some soreness,” Vogel said Thursday after the Lakers defeated Golden State 116–86.
James, who missed 27 games last season nursing the tender groin he hurt Christmas Day 2018 at Golden State, scored a season-high 40 points in Tuesday’s home victory against the Pelicans.
“LeBron, when he’s out, it’s taking away a lot of things that we do, so it’s on all of us to make sure we kind of fill those voids,” teammate and fellow Lakers NBA All-Star Anthony Davis said.
OLADIPO FINDING
HIS GROOVE AGAIN
INDIANAPOLIS—Victor Oladipo returned to the Pacers’ lineup Thursday, after missing the last two games with a sore lower back, scoring 15 points in Indianapolis’ 106-100 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. He missed the first 47 games of the season while recovering from a right knee injury.
“He’s still working his way back and I thought he had a better third quarter,” Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said. “I thought he had a couple attacks in transition, which is what we want to see. We want to advance and allow him to get to the basket. We had 15 fast break points in the third quarter, so we got to the tempo we wanted to play and Vic was a big part of that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.