Bucks’ Middleton dealing with neck TROUBLES

MILWAUKEE—All-Star forward Khris Middleton was a late scratch for the Milwaukee Bucks’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a sore neck.

Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said before Friday’s game that Middleton showed up at the arena with the neck issue. “We’ll see how it goes in the next day or so,” Budenholzer said.

Middleton had scored 20 or more points in 11 of his last 12 games.

James’ status for Grizzlies GAME still up in the air

LOS ANGELES—Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said star point guard LeBron James’ availability for Saturday nigh’s game at Memphis will be a game-time decision.

“[He’s] just dealing with some soreness,” Vogel said Thursday after the Lakers defeated Golden State 116–86.

James, who missed 27 games last season nursing the tender groin he hurt Christmas Day 2018 at Golden State, scored a season-high 40 points in Tuesday’s home victory against the Pelicans.

“LeBron, when he’s out, it’s taking away a lot of things that we do, so it’s on all of us to make sure we kind of fill those voids,” teammate and fellow Lakers NBA All-Star Anthony Davis said.

OLADIPO FINDING

HIS GROOVE AGAIN

INDIANAPOLIS—Victor Oladipo returned to the Pacers’ lineup Thursday, after missing the last two games with a sore lower back, scoring 15 points in Indianapolis’ 106-100 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. He missed the first 47 games of the season while recovering from a right knee injury.

“He’s still working his way back and I thought he had a better third quarter,” Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said. “I thought he had a couple attacks in transition, which is what we want to see. We want to advance and allow him to get to the basket. We had 15 fast break points in the third quarter, so we got to the tempo we wanted to play and Vic was a big part of that.”

—The Associated Press

