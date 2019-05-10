FROM WIRE REPORTS
HOUSTON—Stephen Curry scored 23 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 118–113 victory over the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of the teams’ Western Conference semifinals series on Friday night.
With the victory, the Warriors advanced to the conference finals against either the Denver Nuggets or the Portland Trail Blazers. Those teams will play a decisive Game 7 on Sunday.
Klay Thompson added 27 points and Andre Iguodala 17 for the Warriors, who for the second straight year clinched an appearance in the conference finals by defeating the Rockets in Houston.
James Harden scored 35 points for Houston while Chris Paul contributed 27 points.
Thompson’s big game Friday contrasted with his regular demeanor. In recent days, the normally calm and chill Klay Thompson was upset.
He was upset with the Warriors’ two losses to the Houston Rockets. He was also upset with his poor play.
As far as becoming upset with his role with the Warriors, as First Take recently reported? Thompson swatted that down as fast as it does for him finish most catch-and-shoot opportunities.
“That’s not true,” Thompson told Bay Area News Group. “Have I ever indicated I was unhappy?”
No he hasn’t. Last summer, Thompson told Bay Area News Group that he wants to be a “Warrior for life.” Since then, Thompson said he has not changed his sentiment surrounding his pending free agency. Those familiar with Thompson’s thinking said he expects to receive a max contract, and the Warriors have expressed strong indications they will.
Yet, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith reported the following this week: “Klay Thompson hasn’t been happy; his number hasn’t been called nearly enough and he’s tired of sitting around and getting quote-unquote ‘the crumbs’ left behind other people” in Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.
Thompson expressed different sentiments following the Warriors’ 104–99 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals on Wednesday at Oracle Arena. Thompson scored 27 points while going 11 of 20 from the field and 5 10 from 3. He also made a reverse layup that gave the Warriors a 104–99 lead with 4.7 seconds left. Thompson expressed gratitude for the Warriors winning despite losing Durant late in the third quarter because of a right calf strain, an injury that will likely sidelined him for Game 6.
“I’m happy we won a playoff game,” Thompson said. “This [stuff’s] hard.”
Thompson recently felt other emotions following the Warriors’ losses to Houston in Game 3 and 4. He called those times “frustrating” for obvious reasons. In Game 3, Thompson had 16 points on only 6-of-16 shooting. Then in Game 4, Thompson had 11 points while going only 5 of 15 from the field and 1 of 6 from deep along with five fouls.
Afterwards, Warriors coach Steve Kerr faulted both Thompson and Curry for lacking enough “poise” and “patience.” Thompson echoed Kerr’s criticism that he rushed his shots.
In Game 5? Thompson mirrored the qualities that helped the Warriors win three NBA championships in the past four years.
“Klay had a phenomenal game. I thought he was aggressive from the start,” Kerr said. “That’s what Klay does. When he has any struggles at all, he’s not going to hold back. So I thought his start was really aggressive and a concerted effort to get himself going.”
All of which explains why the Warriors value Thompson, who signaled once again he would like to stay here.
“If you don’t like winning,” Thompson said, “I don’t know what’s wrong with you.”—Information from Tribune Newspapers was used to compile this report