New titles at the Culpeper County Public Library:
Nonfiction
“Never Settle: Sports, Family, and the American Soul,” Marty Smith; “Haunted Rails: Tales of Ghost Trains, Phantom Conductors, and the Other Railroad Spirits,” Matthew L. Swayne; “Honoring Your Ancestors: a Guide to Ancestral Veneration,” Mallorie Vaudoise; “Friendish: Reclaiming Real Friendship in a Culture of Confusion,” Kelly Needham; “Scary Business: Investing the Sudden Large Lump Sum,” William S. Young; “How the Brain Lost Its Mind: Sex, Hysteria, and the Riddle of Mental Illness,” Allan H. Ropper; “But Where Do I Put the Couch,” Melissa Michaels; “Thirty-Life Crisis: Navigating My Thirties, One Drunk Baby Shower at a Time,” Lisa Schwartz; “Alexander the Great: His Life and His Mysterious Death,” Anthony Everitt; “Hardened to Hickory: the Missing Chapter in Andrew Jackson’s Life,” Tony L. Turnbow.
Fiction
“Kill Zone,” Kevin J. Anderson; “Sidelined,” Suzanne Baltsar; “All the Forgivenesses,” Elizabeth Hardinger; “Wrath,” K’wan; “The Girl Who Lived Twice,” David Lagercrantz; “The Passengers,” John Marrs; “Rival’s Break,” Carla Neggers; “A Better Man,” Louise Penny; “A Family of Strangers,” Emilie Richards; “The Dark Side,” Danielle Steel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.