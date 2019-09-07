New titles at the Culpeper County Public Library:

Nonfiction

“Never Settle: Sports, Family, and the American Soul,” Marty Smith; “Haunted Rails: Tales of Ghost Trains, Phantom Conductors, and the Other Railroad Spirits,” Matthew L. Swayne; “Honoring Your Ancestors: a Guide to Ancestral Veneration,” Mallorie Vaudoise; “Friendish: Reclaiming Real Friendship in a Culture of Confusion,” Kelly Needham; “Scary Business: Investing the Sudden Large Lump Sum,” William S. Young; “How the Brain Lost Its Mind: Sex, Hysteria, and the Riddle of Mental Illness,” Allan H. Ropper; “But Where Do I Put the Couch,” Melissa Michaels; “Thirty-Life Crisis: Navigating My Thirties, One Drunk Baby Shower at a Time,” Lisa Schwartz; “Alexander the Great: His Life and His Mysterious Death,” Anthony Everitt; “Hardened to Hickory: the Missing Chapter in Andrew Jackson’s Life,” Tony L. Turnbow.

Fiction

“Kill Zone,” Kevin J. Anderson; “Sidelined,” Suzanne Baltsar; “All the Forgivenesses,” Elizabeth Hardinger; “Wrath,” K’wan; “The Girl Who Lived Twice,” David Lagercrantz; “The Passengers,” John Marrs; “Rival’s Break,” Carla Neggers; “A Better Man,” Louise Penny; “A Family of Strangers,” Emilie Richards; “The Dark Side,” Danielle Steel.

Tags

Load comments