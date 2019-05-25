Nonfiction
“The Mueller Report,” Robert S. Mueller; “The Spy in Moscow Station: a Counterspy’s Hunt for a Deadly Cold War Threat,” Eric Haseltine; “Signature Wounds: the Untold Story of the Military’s Mental Health Crisis,” David Kieran; “Ghosts of Gold Mountain: the Epic Story of the Chinese Who Built the Transcontinental Railroad,” Gordon H. Chang; “How to Build a Boat: a Father, His Daughter, and the Unsailed Seas,” Jonathan Gornall; “From Scratch: a Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home,” Tembi Locke; “Rough Magic: Riding the World’s Loneliest Horse Race,” Lara Prior-Palmer; “A Night to Remember,” Walter Lord; “The Regency Years: During Which Jane Austen Writes, Napoleon Fights, Byron Makes Love, and Britain Becomes Modern,” Robert Morrison; “The Buried: an Archaeology of the Egyptian Revolution,” Peter Hessler.
Fiction
“The Assassin of Verona,” Benet Brandreth; “The Guest Book,” Sarah Blake; “Resistance Women,” Jennifer Chiaverini; “A Dagger before Me,” Jeanne M. Dams; “Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors,” Sonali Dev; “The Night Window,” Dean R. Koontz; “The Scholar,” Dervia McTiernan; “Disappearing Earth,” Julia Phillips; “Women Talking,” Miriam Toews; “The Night Before,” Wendy Walker.