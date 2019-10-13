If a Park & Ride commuter lot has been your solution to storing an extra personal or commercial vehicle, trailer or boat, you should find another parking spot within the next several days.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is posting new regulatory signs at all area Park & Ride lots through October, warning motorists that vehicles left in the lots longer than 10 consecutive days will be tagged with an orange warning label by Virginia State Police and then towed away at the owner’s expense.
Kelly Hannon, VDOT’s local spokeswoman, said the agency will install the new signs at all Park & Ride lots in Spotsylvania and Caroline counties. In Stafford, signs will be installed at the Mine Road and Staffordboro Boulevard lots in the State Route 610 corridor, and at the Courthouse Road lot.
According to a September VDOT press release, the “signs are being installed to address an increasing number of vehicles, boats and trailers that are being left unattended in the lot for an extended period of time, or abandoned.”
VDOT officials say Park & Ride lots were created to support ridesharing opportunities for area residents and to do so, an adequate number of parking spaces are required to meet those needs.
Although overnight parking is permitted in Park & Ride parking lots, Hannon reports the latest parking enforcement efforts are, “meant to keep as many parking spaces available for ridesharing as possible, while acknowledging that many users who do rideshare also travel for business or other reasons, and have a need to periodically leave their vehicle overnight.”
