Hollywood heavyweight and political activist Alec Baldwin visited South Stafford on Tuesday to show his support for three local Democratic legislative candidates in the region.
Baldwin came to Leeland Station’s Belle Air Clubhouse to encourage nearly 150 enthusiastic guests to get out and vote for Democrats Joshua Cole, Qasim Rashid and Jess Foster.
Baldwin has starred in numerous movies, including “The Hunt for Red October” and “Glengarry Glen Ross,” as well as in the TV comedy “30 Rock.”
Since 2017, the actor has portrayed President Donald Trump in recurring parody sketches on “Saturday Night Live.” For that role, Baldwin received a Critics’ Choice Award and a Primetime Emmy.
But President Trump doesn’t agree with Baldwin’s honors, saying the late-night parodies are “totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can’t get any worse.”
“I think it’s really great that people who have influence and power can step in and bring their voice to issues that matter, especially issues like local government, which is incredibly important,” said Farris Campbell of Richmond.
Joan Millward of Colonial Beach also expressed excitement about the Hollywood celebrity’s appearance, and said Baldwin might give the Democratic candidates an extra push that they may need on Election Day.
“I think the candidates are doing well, but a little help never hurts a thing,” said Millward.
The one-hour event was arranged by the liberal advocacy group People For the American Way, headquartered in Washington, D.C.
Baldwin is a member of that organization’s board of directors.
Baldwin spoke about the importance of the upcoming election in November, and what it means to all Virginians. He encouraged those in attendance to aggressively continue their efforts of canvassing neighborhoods, emailing friends and donating money during the next two weeks leading up-to Election Day.
He also commended the three local candidates who he said put their own lives and careers on hold to seek public office.
“They could all be doing something else and be very happy, be very successful channeling their caring and their knowledge and their patriotism and desire to help other people through some other job,” said Baldwin.
Baldwin said Republicans in some of the races he’s observed in Virginia are “playing their old game, which is a fear-driven game.”
“They instill fear in people about immigration and about the cost of this, and we’re not spending enough money on this, and we need to do this and less of this, and all of it adds up to oceans, droves of people being left behind and not being cared for, especially when it comes to medical care and immigration,” Baldwin said. “Voters have a clear choice in the upcoming election.”
Before the event, Foster told the pumped-up crowd of guests the upcoming election will give the Democrats an opportunity to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.
“That’s become something that we have to do,” said Baldwin. “We have to have a federal law, we have to have a passage of the Equal Rights Amendment in this country.”
Republican candidate Paul Milde, was not moved by Baldwin’s pre-election visit to Stafford, or with the star’s support for his rival.
“Josh Cole is being bankrolled by Hollywood and New York special interests,” said Milde. “He cares more about what an actor thinks than what’s good for the people of Stafford and Fredericksburg.”
About 20 demonstrators braved a cold, driving rain outside the community center to protest Baldwin’s tabloid history of sexist and homophobic remarks, as well as his insults towards women.
“Baldwin’s a really awful guy,” said Titus Folks of Fredericksburg, who spoke on behalf of the demonstrators. “It’s kind of embarrassing that Joshua Cole would associate himself with him and say he protects women and respects women.”
Cole said he had not followed Baldwin prior to today’s event, and just learned of Baldwin’s adverse remarks towards minority groups prior to his visit to Stafford.
“I think a lot of those people [protestors] over there are also supporters of President Trump, and while they may not agree with everything he has said, they still support him,” said Cole. “So no, I do not condone or endorse the words that he [Baldwin] said relating to the LGBTQ community or his daughter.”
Sen. Richard Stuart, who squares off in the polls with Rashid on Nov. 5, said Rashid is a hypocrite, who is aligning himself with a celebrity who has been accused of making homophobic remarks in the past, as well as abusive comments to and about women.
“For a human rights lawyer who claims to support women, it’s astonishing that Rashid stands with a guy like Alec Baldwin who in 2007, left his daughter a ranting, profanity-laced voicemail in which he called her a ‘rude, thoughtless, little pig,’” Stuart said.
“What he [Baldwin] is here for is to represent getting the vote out,” said Rashid. “That’s fundamentally what the entire message of today is.”
Jennifer Heaney Fredrick of Spotsylvania said Baldwin’s visit helped highlight progressive candidates in the region and said voter turnout will be crucial if the Democrats hope to succeed in November.
“When the voter turnout is high, liberal candidates always do well,” said Heaney Fredrick. “We can come to events like this all day long, but if we don’t get out and vote, it’s never good for Democrats.”
While in Virginia on Tuesday, Baldwin stopped in Chesterfield County to support Amanda Pohl, candidate for Virginia Senate District 11. He also stopped in Fairfax County to support Dan Helmer, candidate for Virginia House District 40.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.